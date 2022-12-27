Andoo Comanche Takes Line Honours of 2022 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

It was never a secret that Line Honours for the 2022 Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race would go to the first of four super-maxi 100-foot (30-meter) boats in the race. Line Honours is the term used to describe the first boat to cross the finish line in a yacht race. However, it may not be the overall winner of the race based on a handicap system 'corrected time' that essentially levels the playing field for slower boats.

