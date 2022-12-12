One of the World’s Largest Phinisi Yachts Is a Handbuilt Masterpiece Filled With Luxuries

“Embrace the contrast” could be one of the slogans for modern yachting experiences. That’s because today we get to enjoy the latest technologies, the best technical performance, and the most lavish luxuries, while also indulging in the unique feeling of sailing onboard a classic wooden yacht. Those who find motor yachts too boring would certainly be intrigued by Prana, a versatile yacht that’s both traditional and sophisticated.
The luxury charter market is already ready to impress with unexpected offers and hidden gems. Among mammoth superyachts and modern sailing yachts, Prana stands in a class of its own. This gorgeous vessel is, at the same time, a floating luxury resort and a traditional masterpiece.
At the time of its launch, a few years ago, it claimed to be the biggest and the most luxurious Phinisi yacht in the world. Phinisi are Indonesian traditional sailboats with two masts, handbuilt using traditional methods, and made entirely of wood.
The 180-foot (55 meters) built at the Pak Haji Abdullah shipyard, from ironwood and teak, was meant from the start for ultra-luxurious vacations in Indonesia. It was launched by the award-winning Atzaro Group in Ibiza, where it operates a luxury spa hotel. The new yacht was designed as a floating equivalent of that hotel, operating in Indonesia, instead of Ibiza.
Revealing 900 square meters (9,687 square feet) of living space across four decks, this stunning wooden yacht can be described as a spa oasis at sea. Each of the nine elegant suites includes a private en-suite bathroom, is beautifully decorated in calming tones, and is also fully soundproofed.
Luxurious king-size daybeds welcome guests to relax in the open air, and several spa therapists onboard are ready to pamper them. One of Prana’s highlights is the gorgeous rooftop yoga deck – the perfect spot not just for practicing yoga, but also for socializing, because in the evening it doubles as an open-air cinema.
It’s almost hard to believe that this sumptuous floating resort is also a traditional Phinisi boat. But thankfully, Prana by Atzaro is real, and can be chartered through Northrop & Johnson, by anyone who can afford to pay at least $105,000 for one week on board.
