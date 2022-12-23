KRC Yachting's 140-Foot Concept Called Orca Is a Minimalistic and Classy Explorer Yacht

If you enjoy following the world of yachts, you know it’s always shifting and evolving. It feels like every week there’s a new concept to admire or an innovative project to read about.
A design by the name of Orca, hailing from the Turkish shipbuilder KRC Yachting, is among the latest to surface and it’s mighty impressive. The 140-foot (42.5 m) explorer yacht is still in its engineering phase, but we do already have a couple of things to check out about it.
The one aspect we can immediately notice is the minimalistic, yet stylish and gorgeous exterior design. It is quite understated and functional, but it does have a classy allure to it with its extending balconies and subdued lighting.
This comes courtesy of the design studio Italstyle, which has been active since 2002 and has collaborated with some heavyweights in the shipbuilding industry (names like Baglietto, Azimut Benetti, and Wally are some honorable mentions).
The Italian style is perfectly intertwined with function, as the Orca is all about the owner and the guests that it can lavishly accommodate within its seven cabins. Of course, one of them is the master cabin, and it is joined by two VIPs and four guest cabins. The crew is unfortunately limited to four, including the captain, making it a tough job to satisfy each guest.
Back to the owner, the simple layout will allow whoever buys this yacht to customize it to their desired specification. However, one staple of the design is the emphasis on socialization, relaxation, and interaction between those who will be on board.
As far as those aspects go, there are plenty of areas on the Orca to facilitate them. The entire aft of the main deck is open, with a generous water-level beach club that takes full advantage of the ship’s 29.5 feet (9 m) beam, a large sun pad, and a dining area with a multi-million-dollar view. The al fresco living and dining theme continues on the upper deck, where a jacuzzi can be found, next to a minimalistic sitting area.
Heading up to the sundeck, it is left open, meaning guests could get a perfect tan no matter where they choose to spend their time on this yacht. This design choice further helps provide customization options for the owner, but a previously unveiled series of trawler yachts called KRCM 110 could provide a baseline. A tear-drop settee and a bar could turn this area into the ideal spot for informal occasions.
The 390GT yacht will bear the official series designation of KRCM 140 and will be built with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. Similarities can be drawn between it and the sub-300 GT KRCM 110, as their designs seem to share a core concept, albeit with the Orca lacking a social area on its foredeck.
Naturally, the speed figures will also be similar, with an anticipated top speed of 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph) (just slightly slower than its trawler siblings) and a cruising speed of just 11 knots (12.7 mph/ 20 kph). The apparent sluggishness hints at the fact that this ship will benefit from a range in excess of 4,000 nautical miles (4,603 miles/ 7,408 kilometers) that the KRCM 110 gets, as its increased size could provide additional space for fuel storage.
Overall, the KRCM 140 appears to be a solid addition to the explorer yacht segment. Although not as flashy as some superyachts nor as utilitarian as Silveryacht's Globalfast, it manages to have its own appeal through great attention to the needs of the people who will go on board.
