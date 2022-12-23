Defender Yacht Concept Boasts a Design Focused on Family Entertainment and Relaxation

Vripack, an established yacht design and naval architecture company based in the Netherlands, has revealed the renderings for a new yacht concept, christened Defender.
Promoted as a “boat for the modern family” and “a soldier of the seas with the capacity for exploration,” the new concept envisions a 100-foot (30.48-meter) long motor yacht with a 24.2-foot (7.4-meter) beam that blends the characteristics of an explorer with a comfortable interior focused around family entertainment and relaxation.
Built on the studio’s tried-and-tested Doggersbank platform, which was introduced back in 1968 by Vripack’s founder DIck Boon, the new design is a collaboration with Turkish shipyard Alia Yachts, and its future owner is a repeat client of the latter.
The new Defender renderings show a vessel that features a robust naval architecture with a high flared bow, a modern profile with elegant straight lines, and an open-plan layout offering panoramic views to guests onboard. The chosen layout also allowed the design team to create leisurely cruising spaces for families of all ages.
“Defender is conceived for families to enjoy, with virtually all the exterior and interior space landscaped for their comfort and enjoyment,” explains Bart Bouwhuis, co-creative director at Vripack.
The yacht’s exterior boasts a muscular steel hull with a gray color scheme and bare metallic details. The military-style design is contrasted by the warm wood floor paneling the design team opted for on the sides and ceiling of the watercraft.
The interior, on the other hand, is elegant and comfortable, with deck flooring and a cozy atmosphere enhanced by a lot of LED lights.
The 220 GT vessel will offer accommodation for up to six guests across four guest staterooms, including a full beam master cabin, two singles, and a VIP. Defender also has two crew cabins for a professional crew.
The spacious main deck is the ideal place for entertaining, socializing, and relaxation, featuring an open–plan lounge that seamlessly connects with a cozy indoor saloon.
Access to the flybridge is made through a staircase, and this area provides additional dining and seating spaces protected from the elements by a hardtop bimini and wraparound windscreen.
The 100-foot yacht boasts oversized sunpads that invite guests to lounge and perfect their tan, while two fold-down terraces offer an additional 11.8 feet (3.6 meters) of space to spend time by the water’s edge.
On the portside, Defender also features a discreet crane that will come in handy for maneuvering tenders and other toys into the water.
When the yacht is at anchor, guests on board will be able to use a dramatic swim platform with sunken steps for easy access to the ocean.
As far as propulsion is concerned, Defender will be powered by twin Caterpillar C18 Acert engines that will allow it to hit a maximum speed of 13 knots (15 mph/ 24 kph).
According to the design studio, Defender is not about long-range cruising but rather about luxurious recreational weekends at sea. And that might sound even more appealing to some prospective clients, as not all sea adventures need to be about speed and exploration. The prospect of some lazy days spent on the water together with your family and friends might be just what some need.
“As with all Vripack designs, she has the capability for guests to spend longer aboard should they wish, but the onus is on sprawling space to get the most out of frequent short trips,” Bouwhuis mentioned.
