The Italian Pardo GT52 Might Just Be the Most Luxurious Cruiser to Hit the Water

No matter how popular superyachts have become over the past years, smaller yachts meant for shorter trips aren’t going anywhere. Sometimes, it’s not about how far you can get, but about having the greatest time on a simple weekend trip. The new Pardo GT52 is simply perfect for that, and you can count on it turning heads wherever it shows up.
Few things are as intrinsic to a luxury lifestyle as the ability to just enjoy a few days at sea onboard a gorgeous boat packed with all the premium amenities you can think of. This year’s two major yachting events, the Cannes Yachting Festival and the Monaco Yacht Show revealed plenty of wonderful day cruisers, but the Pardo GT52 stands out. After all, you can’t go wrong with pure Italian DNA.
The latest model introduced by the Cantiere del Pardo, with almost half a century in the yacht-building game, this sleek and ultra-elegant boat was created by Nauta Design. The most impressive thing about the Pardo GT52 is its versatility.
It was meant to provide a more balanced option, between the builder’s walk-around and endurance ranges. In other words, the GT52 boasts even more comfort and wider spaces than the current walk-around models, but doesn’t compromise on the performance that endurance yachts typically have.
At 54 feet (16.5 meters) it manages to integrate generous socializing and storage spaces, while its 2,000-liter (528 gallons) fuel tank capacity keeps it going as much as needed. The standard version comes with twin Volvo IPS 600 engines, but future owners can opt for even more power (two Volvo IPS 800 engines).
Going back to the GT52’s versatility, this is also reflected in the two layout options. In the galley-up configuration, passengers get to enjoy a lavish lounge area with a TV, or use the space on the lower deck level for a third cabin with a bunk bed. However, if having a gourmet-level kitchen and enough space for family meals is the priority, the galley-down configuration allows the integration of a larger, square dinette, plus a well-equipped kitchen below deck, that’s ready to use even when the weather gets colder.
Regardless of the layout, the Pardo GT52 flaunts the same remarkably elegant master cabin that matches the sophisticated lines of the exterior with an inverted bow. Placed at the bow, the master cabin reveals a lavish king-size bed, that’s positioned diagonally, so that it frees up more space, including for storage. The en-suite bathroom with a separate shower is also surprisingly stylish for a boat this size. A second cabin, towards the stern, boasts enough space for two single beds and large lockers.
It’s no wonder that the Pardo GT52 gained all the attention at the Cannes Yachting Festival, and will surely be just as popular on its future cruises.
