Tideman Boats Are Basically "Unsinkable" Milk Jugs With Motors and Low Carbon Footprints

In this way, I ran across a crew dubbed Tideman Boats. If this name sounds familiar to you, you probably have a job working at some dockyard, pulling in a massive superyacht, assisting in directing the flow of vessels, and/or being responsible for carrying crew members to and from work sites, a proper tender, as they say. This is a short story of a manufacturer that sought to do things differently and succeeded in the process.
This story began in Holland in 2006, the year Tideman Boats could be seen on the market for the first time, well, the modern version, anyway. In truth, the name Tideman has been a staple of shipbuilding in the Netherlands since 1854. Yet, there's little information on what happened to the original company. Nonetheless, this name is back.
What makes these vessels so unique is precisely why I paused the movie I was watching; they're built out of High-Density Polyethylene, or HDPE, as it's known to most of us. Oh, and if you're wondering where you've seen this acronym before, just check out the bottom of your plastic cola bottle, milk jug, or water cup.
these buggers.
Why build boats like these out of such a material? Well, I already mentioned that these buggers come across as indestructible, but most importantly, in researching more on HDPE, I learned that 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of this plastic leaves a carbon footprint of 3.11 kilograms (6.85 pounds). To put things into perspective, that paper bag you received your lunch in requires 5.5 kilograms (12.2 pounds) of CO2 to produce. Oh, and single-use plastic bags need 1.58 kilograms (3.5 pounds) of carbon to be manufactured. All those numbers are according to co2everything, and this sort of information should give you an idea why our society is shaped as it is.
As I explored more of how these boats are designed to serve all sorts of situations, I ran across a configurator, and curious as I am, I embarked upon a journey of creating my own "unsinkable" craft. Because I wanted speed to be a part of my experience, I chose to select an RBB 1100 tender used for patrol and intercepting pirates or any other evildoers.
no place you can't go with this craft. Once I was done adding things like 10 seats, GPS, night vision, and countless other gear to my boat, I was looking at a trinket priced at a tad under $300K (€305K at current exchange rates).
Heck, when I started writing this article, I thought I was researching nothing more than some boats made of plastic. Boy, was I wrong! At the end of the day, I understood why a manufacturer like Tideman would ever use HDPE to build craft designed to be a sort of workhorse of the seas. It's light, strong, and requires 5,372 kilograms (11,843 pounds) of CO2 to build a 3,400-kilogram plastic hull. Luckily this stuff can be recycled.
