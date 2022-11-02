Riva Unveils the 76’ Bahamas Super, With New Superlative Technology and Timeless Style

The Bahamas, the second-ever convertible yacht, has been an important model in Riva’s lineup, so the Italian shipbuilder thought it deserved a comeback. Now, the 76’ Bahamas has just turned Super with new superlative technology and timeless style.
This year, luxury shipbuilder Riva celebrated its 180th anniversary and now it's revising an older model while giving it some new updates.
The new installment of the Riva 76' Bahamas is developed on the 76' Perseo Super naval platform and it's a collaboration between Officina Italiana Design, Strategic Product Committee and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.
The new luxury boat has an overall length of 76 ft (23.2 meters), spreading over three decks. It's a combination between open and coupe thanks to the aerodynamic carbon top C-TOP, with lots of luxury and practical features created for the utmost comfort, with quite a lot of power.
One of the most striking attributes is its huge cockpit area, plus its generous sun pad area for relaxing. There are a lounge, dining, and bar areas, too, offering the best place for entertaining up to 16 passengers on board. There are a master suite and two guest rooms, with enough places to sleep up to six passengers in rooms with en-suite bathrooms.
The 76' Bahamas Super comes with a lot of new technology, which includes touchscreen speakers and a Xenta electro-hydraulic steering system.
The superyacht has a Shark Grey hull with contrasting Bright Black accents and extensive glaze surface thanks to its new Super design. The interior is designed to bring elegance and refinement, with white veneer with obsidian varnish, black leather trim with white stitching, and wood. For the tops and floors in the galley and bathrooms, Riva opted for Corian.
The standard Riva 76' Bahamas Super is powered by two MAN V12 V-drive engines of 1,550 horsepower each, taking it to a top speed of 32 knots (37 mph / 60 kph) and a cruising speed of 28 knots (32 mph / 52 kph).
There is also a more powerful option, with two MAN V12 engines that thrust 1,800 horsepower, which help the luxury yacht reach top speeds of 37 knots (43 mph / 69 kph) and a cruising speed of 32 knots (37 mph / 60 kph). Both engine options come with the same range, 320 nautical miles (368 mi / 593 km).
There's also a garage, big enough to fit a 3.25 m Williams tender and other toys. On request, the owner can get a Seakeeper NG18 for greater stability and comfort, three 19-inch touchscreens, or marble floors.
