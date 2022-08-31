Zlatan Ibrahimovic Only Vacations on Yachts Called Unknown Because He’s a Baller

Swedish soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who currently plays for AC Milan, has extended his contract for another year with the Italian team. He’s been in the sport since 1999, when he began his career at Malmo FF. Over the years, he played for Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-German, Manchester United, LA Galaxy, and AC Milan.
Spending over two decades playing soccer comes with quite a payout because the 40-year-old soccer legend has an estimated net worth of $190 million. And that allows him to live a very lavish lifestyle, which includes supercars, motorcycles, and superyachts.
Every year, Zlatan has made it a tradition to treat himself to a new car for his birthday. Among his birthday gifts were a Ferrari Monza SP2, a Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, and a Ferrari SF90 Spider. Besides these supercars, he owns a Ferrari F430 Spider, a Porsche 918 Spyder, and a Lamborghini Urus. But he's also a fan of motorcycles, owning several Harley-Davidson bikes.
The first one he bought was a Riva 100 Corsaro, which he named Unknown. It comes with a gray, modern-looking exterior and plenty of luxury features. In 2018, the soccer star shared a picture of a yacht under construction on Instagram, captioning it: "Almost there."
The Riva 100 Corsaro Unknown has a starter price of $8 million, with an overall length of 98'10 ft (29.90 m), a beam of 21'98 ft (6.70 m), and a draft of 7'55 ft (2.30 m). It has enough space to accommodate up to 10 people in five cabins, with one master, two double, a twin, and a convertible cabin. Every stateroom comes with en-suite bathrooms. There is also enough space for five crew members so you wouldn't have to worry about a thing.
The vessel has Wi-Fi on board, LED TVs in all cabins, plus a Smart TV in the main saloon, and air conditioning throughout. There's a wet bar with a double fridge and ice marker, a swimming platform, and a variety of water toys.
According to Ocean Yacht Charter, Zlatan's Riva yacht is available for charter along the French Riviera and the Italian Riviera, with a price of around $100,000 per week, without expenses. It’s unclear whether the yacht is still in his name, or he parted ways with it.
A couple of weeks ago, Zlatan Ibrahimovic took to social media to share a glimpse of his vacation, which was also on a yacht. The short video, which was filmed with a drone, gave us a good look at the vessel, which was also named Unknown. The model he was on was a Benetti Oasis 34, with a length of 112'9 ft (34.36 m), and a beam of 25'3 ft (7.70 m). Several Italian publications have alleged the star owns this vessel, but there's no confirmation on that so far.
According to Charter World, the Unknown was built in 2022. The luxury yacht has enough space to accommodate up to ten guests in five staterooms. There’s a master suite on the main deck, two VIP suites, and two twin cabins on the lower deck, all with ensuite bathrooms. There is also room for seven crew members.
It has a glazed swimming pool surrounded by sofas, a gym area on the sundeck, a tender for connections to the mainland, two jet skis, and four Seabobs.
Both superyachts are luxurious, with modern features, and they seem to check all the boxes Zlatan Ibrahimovic needs for a successful holiday in between seasons.
Spending over two decades playing soccer comes with quite a payout because the 40-year-old soccer legend has an estimated net worth of $190 million. And that allows him to live a very lavish lifestyle, which includes supercars, motorcycles, and superyachts.
Every year, Zlatan has made it a tradition to treat himself to a new car for his birthday. Among his birthday gifts were a Ferrari Monza SP2, a Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, and a Ferrari SF90 Spider. Besides these supercars, he owns a Ferrari F430 Spider, a Porsche 918 Spyder, and a Lamborghini Urus. But he's also a fan of motorcycles, owning several Harley-Davidson bikes.
The first one he bought was a Riva 100 Corsaro, which he named Unknown. It comes with a gray, modern-looking exterior and plenty of luxury features. In 2018, the soccer star shared a picture of a yacht under construction on Instagram, captioning it: "Almost there."
The Riva 100 Corsaro Unknown has a starter price of $8 million, with an overall length of 98'10 ft (29.90 m), a beam of 21'98 ft (6.70 m), and a draft of 7'55 ft (2.30 m). It has enough space to accommodate up to 10 people in five cabins, with one master, two double, a twin, and a convertible cabin. Every stateroom comes with en-suite bathrooms. There is also enough space for five crew members so you wouldn't have to worry about a thing.
The vessel has Wi-Fi on board, LED TVs in all cabins, plus a Smart TV in the main saloon, and air conditioning throughout. There's a wet bar with a double fridge and ice marker, a swimming platform, and a variety of water toys.
According to Ocean Yacht Charter, Zlatan's Riva yacht is available for charter along the French Riviera and the Italian Riviera, with a price of around $100,000 per week, without expenses. It’s unclear whether the yacht is still in his name, or he parted ways with it.
A couple of weeks ago, Zlatan Ibrahimovic took to social media to share a glimpse of his vacation, which was also on a yacht. The short video, which was filmed with a drone, gave us a good look at the vessel, which was also named Unknown. The model he was on was a Benetti Oasis 34, with a length of 112'9 ft (34.36 m), and a beam of 25'3 ft (7.70 m). Several Italian publications have alleged the star owns this vessel, but there's no confirmation on that so far.
According to Charter World, the Unknown was built in 2022. The luxury yacht has enough space to accommodate up to ten guests in five staterooms. There’s a master suite on the main deck, two VIP suites, and two twin cabins on the lower deck, all with ensuite bathrooms. There is also room for seven crew members.
It has a glazed swimming pool surrounded by sofas, a gym area on the sundeck, a tender for connections to the mainland, two jet skis, and four Seabobs.
Both superyachts are luxurious, with modern features, and they seem to check all the boxes Zlatan Ibrahimovic needs for a successful holiday in between seasons.