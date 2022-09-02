David Walliams and Elizabeth Hurley Vacation in the South of France on Elton John's Yacht

Comedian David Walliams and actress Elizabeth Hurley have decided to go on a holiday, so they called their friend Sir Elton John, who offered to sail together on his luxury Riva yacht in the South of France.
British Got Talent judge David Walliams, 51, and Elizabeth Hurley, 57, are the latest guests on Sir Elton John’s Riva yacht. They joined him and his husband, David Furnish, in the South of France and took advantage of all the luxury things the vessel has to offer.
At some point, Walliams even leaped off the side of the vessel with a Go-Pro in hand while Hurley stayed on board on sunbeds.
The luxury vessel in question is a Riva motor yacht, a 76 Perseo model. The 75-year-old British legendary singer has had this one for a few years, after upgrading from a 63 Vertigo.
The Riva 76 Perseo has a length of 76'2 ft (23.25 m), a beam of 18'8 ft (5.75 m), and a draft of 6'2 ft (1.90). This offers enough space to accommodate up to 16 passengers in three staterooms. The room configuration includes an owner's cabin, a VIP, and a guest twin cabin, all with ensuite bathrooms. There is also enough room for two crew members.
The vessel is powered by twin MAN V12 engines that put out 1,550 horsepower each. It has a top speed of 32 knots (37 mph / 59 kph) and a cruising speed of 28 knots (32 mph / 52 kph). There's also an option for a bigger engine that delivers 1,800 horsepower. This one can reach 37 knots (43 mph / 69 kph), with a cruising speed of 32 knots (37 mph / 59 kph). There is no information on what Sir Elton John chose.
Before boarding the luxury yacht, David Walliams and Elizabeth Hurley also visited Sir Elton John’s luxury mansion in the South of France. When it comes to the famous singer, he has been on holiday for a couple of weeks, charging his batteries before he starts the next leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
