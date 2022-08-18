Sir Elton John Takes His Family on a Luxury Trip in the South of France on Board His Yacht

In the summertime, when the weather is high, you might find Sir Elton John and his family on a lavish yacht trip in the South of France on board his Riva yacht.
Sir Elton John is reaping the benefits of a decades-long career in the music industry, treating himself to the best experiences. The British singer owns a Bombardier BD-700 Global Express private jet and has had several expensive cars and yachts over the years.
The British icon seems to be a fan of the Riva shipyard, having been seen on board several models. One of them is a 63 Vertigo called Hercules, which was available for sale in November 2021 for just over $1 million (€985.000).
The 63 Vertigo was built in 2008, with a length of 64'2 ft (19.57 m), a beam of 15'7 ft (4.80 m), and a draft of 5'2 ft (1.60 m), which means it had enough space for 12 people on board. It was put in motion by two MAN engines, delivering 1,360 horsepower each, taking it to a cruise speed of 35 knots (40 mph / 65 kph) and a maximum speed of 40.5 knots (47 mph / 75 kph).
But he seems to have upgraded, because, for the past few years, he has been seen on another Riva motor yacht, this time, called Hercules II, which is a 76 Perseo model. The 75-year-old star took his family on it in the South of France on Wednesday, wearing a head-to-toe Gucci outfit. He was joined by his husband, David Furnish, 59, and their two sons, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9.
The vessel has an overall length of 76'2 ft (23.25 m), a beam of 18'8 ft (5.75 m), and a draft of 6'2 ft(1.90), with enough space to accommodate up to 16 passengers. The 76 Perseo also offers three cabins for sleep, with an owner's cabin, one VIP, and a guest twin cabin, with three bathrooms. There's also a room for two crew members. It was designed by Officina Italiana Design, with Green Yachts handling the interior design.
The motor yacht is powered by twin MAN V12 engines that put out 1,550 horsepower each. Optionally, the customer can go for a bigger engine that delivers 1,800 horsepower. The top speed on standard engines is 32 knots (37 mph / 59 kph) and 37 knots (43 mph / 69 kph) for the bigger engine, with a cruising speed of 28 knots (32 mph / 52 kph) and 32 knots (37 mph / 59 kph) for the optional engine. It's unclear which option Sir Elton John went for.
The couple owns an $18 million mansion on the French Riviera, where they could go and relax before Sir Elton John will kick off the next leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
David and Victoria Beckham and their family spent several vacations on Elton John's Riva Hercules II, as you can see attached below. That convinced them to purchase their own yacht, opting for a Riva Argo 90 called Seven.
The British icon seems to be a fan of the Riva shipyard, having been seen on board several models. One of them is a 63 Vertigo called Hercules, which was available for sale in November 2021 for just over $1 million (€985.000).
The 63 Vertigo was built in 2008, with a length of 64'2 ft (19.57 m), a beam of 15'7 ft (4.80 m), and a draft of 5'2 ft (1.60 m), which means it had enough space for 12 people on board. It was put in motion by two MAN engines, delivering 1,360 horsepower each, taking it to a cruise speed of 35 knots (40 mph / 65 kph) and a maximum speed of 40.5 knots (47 mph / 75 kph).
But he seems to have upgraded, because, for the past few years, he has been seen on another Riva motor yacht, this time, called Hercules II, which is a 76 Perseo model. The 75-year-old star took his family on it in the South of France on Wednesday, wearing a head-to-toe Gucci outfit. He was joined by his husband, David Furnish, 59, and their two sons, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9.
The vessel has an overall length of 76'2 ft (23.25 m), a beam of 18'8 ft (5.75 m), and a draft of 6'2 ft(1.90), with enough space to accommodate up to 16 passengers. The 76 Perseo also offers three cabins for sleep, with an owner's cabin, one VIP, and a guest twin cabin, with three bathrooms. There's also a room for two crew members. It was designed by Officina Italiana Design, with Green Yachts handling the interior design.
The motor yacht is powered by twin MAN V12 engines that put out 1,550 horsepower each. Optionally, the customer can go for a bigger engine that delivers 1,800 horsepower. The top speed on standard engines is 32 knots (37 mph / 59 kph) and 37 knots (43 mph / 69 kph) for the bigger engine, with a cruising speed of 28 knots (32 mph / 52 kph) and 32 knots (37 mph / 59 kph) for the optional engine. It's unclear which option Sir Elton John went for.
The couple owns an $18 million mansion on the French Riviera, where they could go and relax before Sir Elton John will kick off the next leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
David and Victoria Beckham and their family spent several vacations on Elton John's Riva Hercules II, as you can see attached below. That convinced them to purchase their own yacht, opting for a Riva Argo 90 called Seven.
Sir Elton John dresses in head-to-toe Gucci as he enjoys yacht trip with family in South Of… https://t.co/tGehXbrPxX pic.twitter.com/CGuBTZ6Ti4— The Latest Celebrity News 24/7 (@smackgirls) August 17, 2022