Back From His Vacation, David Beckham Hops on Board His Yacht Seven With Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony and David Beckham have had a longtime friendship, which means the Latin singer gets to enjoy some time on David’s motor yacht, Seven, any time he wants.
Last week, David and Victoria Beckham were on a lavish holiday in Southern Europe, joined by their children. The famous couple charted the Madsummer yacht, which could’ve been a recommendation from Tom Brady, who was on board a few weeks prior.
But you know that holidays are oftentimes incredibly tiresome, so, not long after returning, David Beckham needed to relax on his own yacht, called Seven.
This time, he was joined by his longtime friend, singer Marc Anthony. David’s son, Romeo, was also on board with them, and they sat on the comfortable creamy sofas on the sun deck.
The Beckhams are big fans of yachts, and in 2021, they decided to finally buy one. During one of his trips to Italy, David stopped by the Ferretti shipyard in Forli, where he put his name down for a yacht and ticked all the boxes he wanted for his luxurious vessel.
They welcomed the luxurious yacht, a Riva 90 Argo, in late 2021, and they named it Seven, which holds several meanings for the former soccer star. He considers it to be his lucky number, it was his shirt number back when he played soccer professionally, and it’s also part of his youngest child’s name, his daughter, Harper Seven.
The vessel isn’t the biggest motor yacht owned by a celebrity, but it is just right for the couple’s big family, with enough space to accommodate up to ten guests in five staterooms. It has a length of 94 ft (28.55 m) and a 21.3 ft (6.5 m) beam, with a design by Officina Italiana Design for its exterior and interior.
It’s put in motion by twin Diesel MTU engines which deliver a total output of 4,870 horsepower. Thanks to these engines, the yacht is able to reach a top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph/ 55.5 kph) and a cruising speed of 25 knots (28.7 mph/ 47.3 kph), with a range of 300 nautical miles (345 mi / 556 km). All of that came with a cost of $6.6 million (£5 million), which is more than affordable for the couple, who has a joint net worth of over $450 million.
Marc Anthony, 53, was also present at Romeo’s soccer game with Inter Miami FC, which David Beckham co-owns. The singer attended the game with his fiancé, 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira. Anthony and Beckham have been friends for over a decade after the former soccer star and the former Spice Girls singer attended one of Marc Anthony’s concerts. Their relationship grew even stronger in December 2019, when they baptized Cruz at the age of 14, appointing Marc as his godfather, with Eva Longoria as his godmother. Which means he can hang out with Becks on Seven any time he's in Miami, Florida.
