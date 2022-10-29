Riva Anniversario Speedboat Is Being Auctioned Off for UNICEF Charity

People have become used to condemning the rich, but sometimes they also do some good, as illustrated by David Beckham and Ferretti Group banding together to auction off a limited-edition Riva Anniversario for charity together with UNICEF.
The British football star is a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF and also a client and supporter of the Ferretti Group. This seems to be a great match, as the company will help Beckham mark his 10 years in the role with a vessel celebrating 180 years of their brand.
He is setting up the 7 Fund with UNICEF. This is a great initiative aiming to help prevent violence against children. It will be active in six of the most violent areas of El Salvador and try to provide funds for education and healthcare. Riva seems to echo Beckham’s thoughts, with Alberto Galassi, Ferretti Group CEO, saying they are glad to be part of a project that can make a real difference in the lives of thousands of children.
The vessel to be auctioned off is the Riva Anniversario, a celebratory speedboat that commemorates the heritage of the brand. It aims to take history and transform it into futuristic beauty through its class and Italian sportscar flair.
The 10-meter model draws inspiration from the Aquarama, Carlo Riva’s most famous design, which in turn takes some hints from an earlier model called Riva Tritone. The gorgeous mahogany that gave the Aquarama its distinct beauty fully decks the Anniversario, exuding class. This makes the vessel evoke images from a bygone era.
Also present on the Anniversario is the wrap-around windshield that gave the speedboat its name, based on the Cinerama movie format popular in the early 1960s. And movies might just be one of the main things that spring to mind when you see this speedboat.
That happens due to it being rather famous on the big screen. The Aquarama Special made a couple of notable appearances. One was the James Bond Goldeneye, piloted by actress Famke Janssen, who played the character of Xenia Onatopp. The other time it hit the cinema was in the movie Ocean’s Twelve.
With such an esteemed heritage, both in looks and fame, we hope the auction will raise a tidy sum for such a well-intentioned charity.
