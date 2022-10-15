2022 Ford Bronco Offered at No Reserve, Will Benefit the Boston Children’s Hospital

Getting a brand-new Bronco at MSRP is nigh-on impossible given recent developments in the supply chain of the Ford Motor Company. On the other hand, those who are willing to pony up a few extra dollars for a Bronco are presented with many options, chief among which chassis number 1FMDE5BH2NLB19513 stands out because all of the proceeds from the sale – including the buyer’s fee – will be donated to charity.
Portsmouth Ford and Bring a Trailer will donate the total sale amount to the Boston Children’s Hospital, a non-profit organization “dedicated to improving and advancing the health and well-being of children.” BCH promises to do exactly that through “life-changing work in clinical care, biomedical research, medical education, and community engagement.”
Located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the Cactus Gray-painted rig shows just under 80 miles (just under 130 kilometers) on the clock. The window sticker lists a total retail price of $46,690 for the four-door utility vehicle, which is currently going for $47,500 on Bring a Trailer after five bids.
Spruced up with vinyl graphics on the sides and equipped with a folding soft top, the 2022 model year Bronco in the photo gallery also features Boston Children’s Hospital branding on the front fenders. Ford Performance LED cowl lights are present as well, along with Sasquatch flares, Asphalt Black 17-inch Fifteen52 Turbomac HD wheels, 37- by 12.5-inch tires, and a matching spare wheel covered by a BCH-branded vinyl cover.
The non-Sasquatch Outer Banks also rocks a 4.0-inch lift kit from Fabtech Motorsports, with all modifications completed by New England Vehicle Outfitters in Newington. Specified in Gray and Navy leather upholstery, this Bronco is hiding the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo under its hood. A 10-speed tranny and a 3.73:1 open rear diff sum up this rig nicely.
The auction ends Friday, October 21st. Fingers crossed this Bronco Outer Banks will fetch huge money that will benefit the young ones in need.
