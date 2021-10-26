5 Mercedes-AMG Project One Becomes Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE in Miami

Speedboat Featuring a Pair of Lamborghini V12 Engines Is an Amazing Mashup

If you’re the Lamborghini lover who needs to race across Lake Como, you can now get your hands on this championship speedboat that features a pair of Lambo V12 engines. 9 photos



Cantieri Uniti Viareggio built the 38-foot aluminum, monohull boat, and while it was originally fitted with two monstrous V8 powerplants, it now includes a pair of Lamborghini V12 engines each of which makes 720 horsepower (537 kilowatts).



And this one has some serious race pedigree as well. Back in 1984, Alberto Petri used it to take the Union Internationale Motonautique European Championship. Petri was also intimately involved in the building of the boat and Petri went on to race the speedboat as a privateer in 1985.



The Lamborghini V12s, at least the marine versions, can be amped up to displacementments of from 8.0 or even 9.0 liters. The boat is decked out with a paint scheme of an Italian flag on one side and a logo that commemorates the world championship title.



Ferruccio Lamborghini but the Italian industrialist was interested in more than and tractors. He extended his efforts to speedboats as well with such pieces of style as the Riva Aquarama which was equipped with air pair of his own V12 engines.



In commissioning the Aquarama in 1968, Lamborghini requested that it included two of his own twelve-cylinder engines, so engineers and craftsmen at Riva used two 4.0-liter V12s taken from the



The cockpit shows hints of aircraft-inspired design with the requisite plethora of gauges, switches and buttons.



