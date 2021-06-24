The Cigarette 41’ Nighthawk AMG Black Series Racing Boat Packs Five V8 Engines

It’s very likely that humankind has engaged in boat racing immediately after the advent of waterborne craft. We’ve come a long way since the ancient Egyptians were racing oar boats thanks to internal combustion, and few racing boats come close to the Nighthawk AMG Black Series.
As the headline implies, this fellow is 41 feet long (12.5 meters) while the beam measures 11 feet (3.35 meters). Inspired by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, the one-of-a-kind vessel also relies on eight-cylinder power in the guise of five Mercury Racing 450R outboard motors. Each V8 displaces 4.6 liters, and each develops a whopping 450 peak propshaft horsepower for a grand total of 2,250 horsepower. That may seem like a lot even by super sports car standards, and it certainly is for this class of racing boats.
Based in Miami, the legendary racing team owned by Lionheart Capital quotes a top speed in excess of 90 miles per hour (145 kilometers per hour). With 10 people on board, make that 85 miles per hour (137 kilometers per hour). A state-of-the-art shadowing throttle system allows the captain of the 41’ Nighthawk to control the V8 engines as a group with only two levers.
An exceptional piece of hardware and software, the AMG Black Series-themed racing boat features a twin-step design, a carbon-fiber deck, and a carbon-fiber hardtop. Composites and proprietary construction techniques guarantee the structural integrity of the watercraft, which is finished in what Mercedes calls Magmabeam Orange and Black. AMG logos can be found everywhere, and each logo is individually painted. Indeed, those aren’t decals because Cigarette Racing is synonymous with over-the-top attention to detail.
The helm features not one, but three Garmin 8617 displays that are mounted flush within a CNC-cut aluminum instrument panel. The perimeter of the panel features RGB accent lighting, which is programmed to create the illusion that the dashboard is floating. Stainless-steel grab handles, CNC-machined footrests, an Audio Marine stereo, additional displays located at the aft seating and bow, and a two-tone bathroom also need to be mentioned.
