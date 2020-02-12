New AMG Cigarette Speedboat Is Coming, Inspired by G-Class

Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing are joining forces again, and the result of their latest collaboration will be unveiled at the 2020 Miami Boat Show that kicks off on February 13.
The two have been working together since 2007, with the resulting AMG Cigarette speedboats offering impressive performance and excellent design work. There’s officially no word yet on what they have in store for this year’s big unveil, but a render posted to the Cigarette Racing official social media offers some clues as to what to expect.
You can see the post in the Instagram below. It’s a formal announcement of the upcoming release but mentions nothing of what surprising it might bring. However, like any decent teaser, the image attached does allow for some speculation.
“Mercedes-AMG and Cigaretteracingteam continue their longstanding collaboration by creating one of a kind performance icons for land and water,” the caption to the pic reads. “Get a little sneak peak and stay tuned for Miami Boat Show on Thursday 13th of February.”
Perhaps the highlight of the “sneak peak” is the reflection of the boat on the water. You don’t even have to look too closely to notice the boxy silhouette of the G-Wagen, so in one way or another, it will tie in with the theme. Another hint is that the boat will probably be a center console.
The three windows on the side of the hull could indicate some sort of parentage with the other – and only – boat with three windows: the 59-foot Tirranna. Fitted with six Mercury Racing 400R outboard engines enabling a 72 mph top speed, the Tirranna could be getting an update of some sorts with this year’s release.
This isn’t the first time that Cigarette Racing takes inspiration from the G-Class to deliver an impeccable speedboat. Back in 2013, it developed a 42-foot Huntress with five Mercury Racing Verado 350SCi engines for a total of 1,750 hp and a top speed of 78 mph.
