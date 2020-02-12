New AMG Cigarette Speedboat Is Coming, Inspired by G-Class

View this post on Instagram

@MercedesAMG and @Cigaretteracingteam continue their longstanding collaboration by creating one of a kind performance icons for land and water. Get a little sneak peak and stay tuned for Miami Boat Show on Thursday 13th of February. #MercedesAMG #AMG #DrivingPerformance #moveyourway #Power #Passion #CigaretteRacingTeam #CigaretteRacing #CigaretteBoat #performanceboat #Luxury #CarsofInstagram #InstaCar #Lifestyle #MiamiBoatShow2020 #MiamiBoatShow

A post shared by Cigarette Racing Team (@cigaretteracingteam) on Feb 9, 2020 at 9:03am PST