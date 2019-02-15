autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG Helps Build a Boat Inspired by the GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe

15 Feb 2019, 8:05 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
For the past decade, the Miami International Boat Show is the venue of choice for Mercedes to showcase its latest cars alongside incredible water-going machines wearing Cigarette Racing livery.
4 photos
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe and 41’ AMG Carbon EditionMercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe and 41’ AMG Carbon EditionMercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe and 41’ AMG Carbon Edition
In 2018, the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE served as inspiration for the outstanding 515 Project ONE, and it seemed there was little the two companies could do to match it.

But this year the two proved us wrong, and chose as the car to inspire the new project the new GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe. The partner boat of the car is called 41’ AMG Carbon Edition and is meant to set “new standards in terms of performance, handling and versatility.”

The AMG Carbon Edition boat is powered by four Mercury Racing 400R outboard engines that have a combined output of 1,600 horsepower. The huge troop is enough to ensure it a top speed of 142 km/h on the water (88 mph).

A total of eight people can ride in the boat when it travels at its top speed, or up to 20 when at cruising speed.

Mercedes-AMG had a major say in the design of the boat, being responsible especially for the way in which the interior was created. The seats, for instance, are covered in upholstery that is capable of reflecting up to 30 percent of the absorbed heat, which meant a darker color could be chosen.

The information needs of the boat’s occupants are handled via three multifunctional 17-inch full-HD Garmin touchscreen displays that show GPS coordinates, navigation charts and engine/operating data. 

“For twelve years we have been exploring the limits of performance on land and at sea with Cigarette Racing. Inspired by the incredible new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door Coupé, the 41’ AMG Carbon Edition impresses with its extremely high performance and its expressive design," said in a statement Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG chairman.

The full details on the 41’ AMG Carbon Edition can be found in the document attached below.
41 AMG Carbon Edition mercedes-amg GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe Cigarette Racing boat Mercedes-AMG miami international boat show
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-AMG models:
Mercedes-AMG GT (C190)Mercedes-AMG GT (C190) CoupeMercedes-AMG GT R PROMercedes-AMG GT R PRO ExoticMercedes-AMG GT C Roadster (R190)Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster (R190) ExoticMercedes-AMG GT R (C 190)Mercedes-AMG GT R (C 190) ExoticMercedes-AMG A35Mercedes-AMG A35 CompactAll Mercedes-AMG models  
 
 