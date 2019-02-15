Mercedes-AMG Helps Build a Boat Inspired by the GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe

Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped

For the past decade, the Miami International Boat Show is the venue of choice for Mercedes to showcase its latest cars alongside incredible water-going machines wearing Cigarette Racing livery. 4 photos



But this year the two proved us wrong, and chose as the car to inspire the new project the new AMG Carbon Edition and is meant to set “new standards in terms of performance, handling and versatility.”



The AMG Carbon Edition boat is powered by four Mercury Racing 400R outboard engines that have a combined output of 1,600 horsepower. The huge troop is enough to ensure it a top speed of 142 km/h on the water (88 mph).



A total of eight people can ride in the boat when it travels at its top speed, or up to 20 when at cruising speed.



Mercedes-AMG had a major say in the design of the boat, being responsible especially for the way in which the interior was created. The seats, for instance, are covered in upholstery that is capable of reflecting up to 30 percent of the absorbed heat, which meant a darker color could be chosen.



The information needs of the boat’s occupants are handled via three multifunctional 17-inch full-HD Garmin touchscreen displays that show GPS coordinates, navigation charts and engine/operating data.



“For twelve years we have been exploring the limits of performance on land and at sea with Cigarette Racing. Inspired by the incredible new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door Coupé, the 41’ AMG Carbon Edition impresses with its extremely high performance and its expressive design," said in a statement Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG chairman.



