Mercedes-Benz Unveils Argon 18 Road Endurance Bike

22 Jun 2018, 9:15 UTC ·
by
We’re used for years now to seeing carmakers venture into other mobility industries as a means to both increase their income and expand their exposure. Motorcycles, yachts, airplanes, and motorcycles are those special side products that help add a touch of appeal to a car brand.
Mercedes-Benz is no stranger to such ventures, having designed and placed their logo on anything from boats to airplanes and bycicles. This year, and perhaps for a few years more, its main two-wheeled foray outside the automotive world will happen with the help of a Canadian bicycle maker.

On Thursday, the Germans announced the signing of a multi-year agreement with bike manufacturer Argon 18. The goal of the agreement is to create high-performance endurance bikes, and the first model is already here.

This fall, the two companies will be launching their first joint project, a bike designed by Mercedes’ Style division.

Called Mercedes-Benz Style Endurance Bike, it will be available in two-component options, both built on a frame created by Argon 18. The first variant is the Ultegra Di2 that comes with electronic shifting and FSA Trimax 40 Carbon wheels.

The second variant, Ultegra Di2, features an integrated rechargeable battery with a charge-level indicator. Both models can be ordered in six different sizes and come with hydraulic brakes as standard.

“The bike blends perfectly with our design philosophy of Sensual Purity. This expresses itself in the bipolarity of emotion and intelligence,” said in a statement Mercedes’ executive in charge with brand experience, Martin Bremer.

“The intricately designed carbon frame in conjunction with the typical Mercedes-Benz color scheme provides dynamics even while standing still, thus ensuring an emotional connection. Perfectly integrated technical components and fascinating functions represent the high competence of our new partner.”

Pricing information for the first Mercedes-Argon bike was not released, nor were any other details about the products currently in the works.
