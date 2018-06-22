Mercedes-Benz Unveils Argon 18 Road Endurance Bike

We’re used for years now to seeing carmakers venture into other mobility industries as a means to both increase their income and expand their exposure. Motorcycles, yachts, airplanes, and motorcycles are those special side products that help add a touch of appeal to a car brand.

On Thursday, the Germans announced the signing of a multi-year agreement with bike manufacturer Argon 18. The goal of the agreement is to create high-performance endurance bikes, and the first model is already here.



This fall, the two companies will be launching their first joint project, a bike designed by Mercedes’ Style division.



Called Mercedes-Benz Style Endurance Bike, it will be available in two-component options, both built on a frame created by Argon 18. The first variant is the Ultegra Di2 that comes with electronic shifting and FSA Trimax 40 Carbon wheels.



The second variant, Ultegra Di2, features an integrated rechargeable battery with a charge-level indicator. Both models can be ordered in six different sizes and come with hydraulic brakes as standard.



“The bike blends perfectly with our design philosophy of Sensual Purity. This expresses itself in the bipolarity of emotion and intelligence,” said in a statement Mercedes’ executive in charge with brand experience, Martin Bremer.



“The intricately designed carbon frame in conjunction with the typical Mercedes-Benz color scheme provides dynamics even while standing still, thus ensuring an emotional connection. Perfectly integrated technical components and fascinating functions represent the high competence of our new partner.”



