Cupra Bicycle Is a Hot Hatch on Two Wheels

Cupra transitioned into a standalone brand, and the Spanish are keen on selling the lifestyle. Their displays and events are all about subway tiles, exposed cement, and weathered copper, a bit like a modern loft.

4 photos



I think the first hint of the "Cupra" lifestyle was the official bracelet which was presented during the launch of the hot



The custom bike was developed in collaboration with Fabike and consists of more than 100 parts, including a carbon fiber frame. We're sold already!



The Cupra logo and lettering covers the matte black frame. It also has competition handlebars wrapped in dark blue leather, some discreet brown leather straps, hydraulic brakes and super-lightweight wheels. A lot of luxury brands like BMW or Mercedes also sell their own bicycles, and we think it's good business.



With the launch of its first two-wheel vehicle, Cupra is in the business of creating a new world around its cars. It's sure to partner with other business and offer collectibles which reflect the lifestyle. Apparel, perfume, home design - it's a world of possibilities.



This bicycle can be bought in Fabike stores and at the end of the year also in the Cupra dealership network. So far, it's not listed or priced, but something similar stickers for €3,400. Ouch!



