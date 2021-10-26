DeLorean Built a Supercar That Americans Didn't Want, and Now It Is Lost but Not Forgotten

3 Matt Farah Drives The Mustang Mach-E With Nearly 500 Horsepower

2 Pole Barn '69 Mustang Mach 1 Reunites With Owner After 30 Years for Tearful First Drive

1 1988 Saleen Ford Mustang Feels Like an Intimate V8 Fox Body Eager to Be Driven

More on this:

Sitting for Years: Here’s a 1970 Ford Mustang 302 Ready for a Full Restoration

Since a fully restored Mustang is typically worth a small fortune, many people just hope they’ll eventually own their dream model by just buying a project car and then restoring it piece by piece. 21 photos



Let’s start with what the eyes can see. The car obviously doesn’t come in its best shape, and eBay seller



This kind of explains its current condition, but on the other hand, we’re not being provided with too many details, so it’s hard to tell what needs to be fixed what doesn’t.



On the other hand, the seller does admit the car “needs repairs and a complete restoration,” so be ready for a rather challenging project if you end up taking this Mustang home.



The car was fitted with a 302 (4.9-liter) V8, but of course, very little has been shared on the engine as well. The 302 that was available for the model year 1970 was virtually unchanged from the previous year, and it still developed 210 horsepower with a 2-barrel carburetor. A 4-barrel version was also offered on Boss models, with the output raised to 290 horsepower.



Saving this Mustang, however, won’t be easy. The seller isn’t willing to let the car go for less than $5,800, and this makes it quite an expensive project car.



The more concerning part is that we’re missing a lot of details, so unless you inspect the Mustang thoroughly, it’s hard to tell not only if it’s worth the money but also if a restoration makes any sense in the first place. If you want to check it in person, the vehicle is parked in Anaheim, California. The 1970 Mustang that we have here, for example, promises an easy restoration process. However, as you can quickly figure out by just browsing the gallery in our article, this certainly doesn’t seem so at first glance.Let’s start with what the eyes can see. The car obviously doesn’t come in its best shape, and eBay seller socalclasicos07 says the Mustang has been sitting for many years.This kind of explains its current condition, but on the other hand, we’re not being provided with too many details, so it’s hard to tell what needs to be fixed what doesn’t.On the other hand, the seller does admit the car “needs repairs and a complete restoration,” so be ready for a rather challenging project if you end up taking this Mustang home.The car was fitted with a 302 (4.9-liter) V8, but of course, very little has been shared on the engine as well. The 302 that was available for the model year 1970 was virtually unchanged from the previous year, and it still developed 210 horsepower with a 2-barrel carburetor. A 4-barrel version was also offered on Boss models, with the output raised to 290 horsepower.Saving this Mustang, however, won’t be easy. The seller isn’t willing to let the car go for less than $5,800, and this makes it quite an expensive project car.The more concerning part is that we’re missing a lot of details, so unless you inspect the Mustang thoroughly, it’s hard to tell not only if it’s worth the money but also if a restoration makes any sense in the first place. If you want to check it in person, the vehicle is parked in Anaheim, California.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.