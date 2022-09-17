100 Children Will Embark on a Magical Taxi Tour to Disneyland Paris

Since I was a small kid, Disneyland amusement park meant to me more than just a place to go on vacation. It was filled with magic stories of heroes and princesses that all kids fall in love with. Just like many children, I always dreamed about going there and enjoying an immersive experience in a world I had only ever seen on the silver screen.
It is a wonderful and wholesome feeling knowing that children with different illnesses can take part in this expedition. It fills my heart with hope for humanity to think that some good souls have thought about making their dream a reality. The Magical Taxi Tour is a journey held annually, from London to Disneyland Paris, which takes sick children on a journey to remember.
The tour is organized by the Worshipful Company of Hackney Carriage Drivers. The children are traveling in London black cabs owned by the London Electric Vehicle Company. A total of 93 taxis are taking kids on a three-day trip to the magical world of Disney’s creations.
This is the 27th year since its establishment in 1994, and it has taken over 5,000 children on a magical journey to the world-famous theme park. This year's three-day trip takes 100 children that suffer from chronic illnesses and life-limiting conditions from London in a convoy escorted by the City of London Police and London Ambulance Service.
The kids are accompanied by their families and caregivers, who will make sure they have both the help and the support to forget all their worries while getting lost in the experience. On the morning of September 16, the children took their breakfast at East Wintergarden in Canary Wharf and started their trip to Disneyland, which includes a ferry ride across the English Channel.
This amazing journey would not be possible without the help of donors and sponsors. Taxi drivers are not hired to do this job either. They voluntarily give up their time to help grant a wonderful wish to the children. That means there is one thing we can take away from this wholesome story. We can all make a difference and give a bit to charity. We never know quite how much of an impact that might make on some people.
