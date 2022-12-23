2023 Lexus RC Updated for the Japanese Market, RC F Hasn’t Been Forgotten Either

How long has it been since Lexus rolled out the RC? Internally referred to as XC10 and previewed by the LF-CC design study from the 2012 Paris Motor Show, the IS-based coupe entered production back in late 2014.
Penned by Pansoo Kwon, the rear-drive model rides on a 10-year-old platform, going on 11. Toyota designated it New N to signify an evolution of the N platform, introduced in 2003 with the 12th-generation Crown.
Lexus used the 2014 North American International Auto Show to premiere a high-performance version of the RC, the V8-engined F, that may seem a little bit archaic in comparison to modern-day rivals. The same can be said about the bite-the-back-of-your-hand pretty LC because both of them feature a naturally-aspirated V8. Codenamed 2UR-GSE, the 5.0-liter engine can trace its roots back to 2007, when it premiered in the IS F.
Even after the switch to six cylinders and forced induction in the LX and Land Cruiser, the RC F continues to rock a free-breathing lump with eight cylinders arranged in a 90-degree V. The attached press release mentions more than 11,000 deliveries in 57 countries and regions to date, plus a little over 74,000 units of lesser specifications of the two-door coupe.
Lexus updated the RC F and RC for 2023 in Japan, but as expected, nothing important has actually changed. On the handling front, reduced unsprung mass and optimized suspension whatnots are noted. F Sport models now come with new double-spoke wheels from Enkei, finished in dark metallic gray. The RC F, on the other hand, is rocking two designs from BBS, as in forged aluminum wheels with mesh or spiral spokes.
On the safety front, both RC F and RC feature more functions integrated into the Lexus Safety System+. The Japanese automaker targets zero fatalities from traffic accidents in the future, although it’s hard to tell when that is going to be possible, given that not even Volvo has achieved this goal.
Arguably the most significant update is the switch to a touchscreen infotainment system. But somewhat curious, the transmission tunnel-mounted touchpad of the previous infotainment system continues to be featured. Both RC F and lesser variants of the RC further sweeten the deal with an electronic parking brake that now boasts an auto-hold function.
The RC isn’t exactly affordable, though, as expected of a Lexus. The 300, which features a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mill and an eight-speed automatic transmission, starts at 6,326,000 yen, including the consumption tax. At current exchange rates, that means approximately 47,640 dollars.
At the other end of the spectrum, the RC F Performance Package is 14,550,000 yen or 109,560 dollars. The V8-engined bruiser cranks out 354 kW (475 horsepower) at 7,100 revolutions per minute and 535 Nm (395 pound-feet) of tire-smoking torque at 4,800 revolutions per minute.
