Ferretti Yachts 580 Is a Modern Luxury Yacht With a Strong Personality

Ferretti Yachts is expanding its flybridge range with its new Ferretti Yachts 580, a modern vessel that was designed to deliver the utmost comfort at sea. The yacht will make its official debut at the 2023 Düsseldorf Boat Show.
The vessel measures over 18 meters (59 ft) in length and has a five-meter (16.4-ft) beam. It features a timeless classic design with an exterior by architect Filippo Salvetti that evokes a strong personality. That is emphasized by sleek, sporty lines. Moreover, the glazed surfaces “offer excellent visibility, framing the sky and the sea in one highly spectacular panorama.”
The yacht is available in two layouts, both featuring three cabins. In one of the configurations, The master bedroom is located midships with a study or vanity space, a double cabin positioned forward, another double with twin beds, and two bathrooms.
In the other arrangement, the study becomes a third bathroom. One element that will stand out will be the electrically operated window that links the cockpit and the galley, which will help create an open area for socializing.
The interior, designed by Ideaeitalia, provides the utmost comfort at sea. The materials used include a blend of fine woods and fabrics that give the rooms an elegant style. The owners will be able to choose between two themes: Classic and Contemporary. The first theme will offer warm tones and earthy elements, while the latter will come with colors inspired by the sea.
In terms of performance, Ferretti Yachts 580 will get its power from a pair of 900 PS (888 hp) Volvo Penta engines, or it can be equipped with 1,000 PS (986 hp) ones, depending on the owner’s requests.
All of the technology found on the newest Ferretti models, such as the Humphree dynamic trim interceptors and the XENTA electro-hydraulic steering system, as well as the maneuvering joystick and gyroscopic stabilization, will also be available. The first hull is expected to be unveiled later this year, in October.
