It Took Two Huge Price Cuts to Finally Sell This Former Royal Superyacht

With an abundance of both new and used superyachts on the market, some can end up waiting for years to find a new owner, despite numerous selling points. This Italian beauty, majestic both figuratively and literally (as it once belonged to a Royal family) came with an attractive record, but in need of a makeover.
It’s no secret that Royal family members throughout the Middle East are some of the world’s top superyacht owners, known for sporting incredibly luxurious, massive pleasure craft. Like most wealthy yacht owners, they also like to switch things up once in a while and, as a result, it’s not that hard to find former Royalty-owned luxury vessels that are up for grabs.
Yaakun doesn’t hide what it is – a massive yacht from the ‘80s, with up-to-date capabilities. It was built in 1987 for Qatari Royal family, as Al Menwar. It didn’t come from a famous shipyard, but still boasted the reputable Italian DNA – its naval architecture was developed in-house, by the Nicolini Italian builder, and its interior was styled by Claudio Zampetti.
At 214 feet (65.2 meters) Yaakun shows off an impressive silhouette, large enough to include six staterooms for up to 12 guests, plus accommodation for a large 20-people crew. The generous size also meant enough space to store multiple tenders and water toys.
This was an important benefit for one of its most recent owners. A few years ago, he had the yacht refitted and ready to go, then took it on a two-year long world trip. Equipped with twin MTU engines and three Mercedes generators, the old vessel was capable of handling extensive cruises, boasting a range of up to 4,500 nautical miles (8,334 km). After such a remarkable adventure, Yaakun could proudly claim to be a proven world cruiser.
One of its peculiarities, however, is that despite several refits throughout the years, it never got its look refreshed, keeping the same old style from the ‘80s. That’s about to change, because the massive vessel is now in the hands of a new owner, who renamed it Adamas V, and who is willing to invest in a serious refit and interior makeover.
It wasn’t easy to get to this point. The former Royal pleasure craft has been on the market for more than a couple of years, and had to have its price slashed more than once. And we’re not talking a few hundred thousand dollars. In 2021, a $1.5 million reduction got its price to drop to $6.9 million. Last year, that price got slashed again, with another huge reduction of more than $1 million. By the time Yaakun was finally sold, it’s last known asking price was down to $5.9 million.
The newly-renamed Adamas V is in for yet another refit, one that will take up to a year, and a much-needed style change. This will include a brand-new six-person jacuzzi – a must-have for today’s luxury yachts.
