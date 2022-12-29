Street Artist Alec Monopoly Is Living It Up in St. Barts on Bernie Ecclestone's Superyacht

St Barts is the place to be at the end of the year, with parties thrown by the most famous people in the world. And New York street artist Alec Monopoly is obviously one of the attendees, living it up on Bernie Ecclestone’s superyacht, Force Blue.
The period between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is always a bit confusing because you lose track of the date and have to try to get back to your old life after enjoying food and time with loved ones.
But for the rich and famous, it only means a chance for lavish parties. And for a few years now, the spot to be at the end of the year is St. Barts, a Caribbean Island. There, celebrities, celeb wannabes, millionaires, and billionaires, all gather for wild parties with A-listers on the world’s biggest yachts.
As superyachts started mooring in St. Barts, celebrities have also started to arrive. Among them is the famous New York street artist Alec Monopoly. In a series of videos and pictures shared on his social media account, Alec revealed that he arrived there via private jet, as he usually rolls. But the real fun begins on the superyacht he’ll be spending his time on.
And the vessel is as luxurious as it gets because it reportedly belongs to former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone and it's called Force Blue. And Alec Andon shared a look at the yacht while on his way to it via a tender, also sharing how gorgeous it looks at nighttime, with all the lights on.
Word got out that Ecclestone purchased the superyacht from his old friend, Flavio Briatore, in January 2021. Royal Denship built the 229'8-ft (70-m) vessel in 2002 and it was refitted in 2022. Now it looks like Ecclestone got quite a deal on it, spending "only" €7,490,000 ($7,968,000 at today's exchange rate) at an auction.
Italian authorities seized the yacht from Briatore back in 2010 on fraud charges. And now, the superyacht sails as a charter, available during summertime in the Mediterranean and in the Bahamas or the Caribbean, during wintertime, with a price of around $351,600 per week, plus expenses.
It’s unclear whether Bernie Ecclestone himself is on the yacht at the same time as Alec Monopoly, but if there’s one thing the superyacht doesn’t lack is space. It can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, as well as provide space for up to 21 crew members. When it comes to partying, which is probably what Alec Monopoly is expecting from this trip, Force Blue has enough space for up to 60 seated guests and 300 to 350 guests on board.
And when it comes to entertainment on board, you will definitely not get bored there. There are several lounging and sunbathing areas, a jacuzzi, a swimming platform, a spa, a cinema, a DJ station, disco-lighting, and even a gym if you want to stay in shape during the holiday, plus an elevator, as shown in one of Alec's stories, which you can check in our gallery. It obviously comes alongside several water toys to get you the adrenaline you need.
And that sounds like the perfect place for the end of the year.
