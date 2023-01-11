Baikal Yachts Group Designs Two Similarly-Looking Megayachts for the Same Client

It’s only the beginning of the new year, but a number of innovative superyacht concepts have already been unveiled, which goes to show that designers in the yachting world are constantly looking for new ways to experiment with form and function.
The latest superyacht concepts we stumbled across come from Baikal Yachts Group, an international consortium of yacht industry specialists. The company has just revealed the renderings for two new 86-meter (282-foot) superyacht concepts that, at first sight, look almost identical.
We’re talking about the Baikal 86 Explorer and Baikal 86 Expedition. Their names are quite self-explanatory, so it’s easy to grasp that, although they might have similar looks, they do differ in functionality, having been designed based on different cruising needs and for different sailing areas.
The two hulls have been developed for a single client who approached Baikal Yachts and commissioned them to build an 86-meter (282-foot) superyacht. After consulting with an international team of designers, architects, and engineers from Italy, Germany, Holland, and Russia, the company decided to offer the client two different yachts using the same planning solutions.
As such, they designed an Explorer yacht meant to be used in waters in the southern latitudes and an Expedition yacht for travel in the northern latitudes. Both vessels boast noteworthy features, with some similar details in the design of the aluminum superstructure and an almost identical middle part, but they have different purposes and amenities to adapt to the needs of their respective environments.
Both the Baikal 86 Explorer and the Baikal 86 Expedition put the owner’s needs front and central. The space dedicated to the owner and the control post are the same on both megayachts, thus ensuring the owner feels equally comfortable on either of them. Moreover, the owner’s suite, the saloon, the offices, the sports ground, and the dedicated place for meditation, located from the third to the fifth deck on both yachts are very similar in design and aesthetics.
“This project is interesting for the future owner because we tried to provide the customer with a quick adaptation when visiting both yachts. The layout of the space for the owner is the same in both yachts,” said Sergey Gmyra, owner of Baikal Yachts Group.
As for the differences, megayacht Baikal 86 Explorer boasts plenty of open spaces to allow the owner and their guests to enjoy warm weather. A large swimming pool can be found on the main deck, while the owner’s deck houses two jacuzzis. Meanwhile, the Baikal 86 Expedition has an indoor swimming pool, and the open main deck houses plenty of technical facilities for both water and land.
The hull of the Explorer version will have the fast displacement format, and the yacht will be powered by two diesel-electric systems delivering 4000 hp each. The Expedition yacht, on the other hand, will be made in the style of a new generation icebreaker, and besides the pair of diesel-electric systems, it will also leverage two electric pod drives for propulsion.
There is space for two helicopters to land on both vessels, with the Explorer featuring an extra garage for a helicopter.
The Baikal 86 Explorer and Baikal 86 Expedition are currently awaiting approval, and the company is looking for a shipyard to bring these two projects to life. Once work on the two hulls begins, Baikal Yachts Group estimates they will take around five years to complete.
