Porsche Details the PPE Platform of Its 2024 Macan EV, Reveals a Few Specs

Porsche has shed light on its PPE platform, which will be used for an increasing number of its upcoming models. According to the manufacturer, by 2025, more than half of the new Porsche models are expected to be electrified in one form or another. Five years from that point, the Stuttgart brand expects that more than 80 percent of its deliveries will be fully electric models.
As you already know, some of the new models that Porsche is developing are based on the PPE, which is an acronym for Premium Platform Electric. As the firm notes, it is just one of the tools that the company intends to use in this direction.
Porsche and Audi have worked together on the development of the PPE, and both will be able to use it in various configurations. The last part is one of the highlights of this architecture, as it can deploy various track widths, wheelbase, ground clearance, and packaging solutions, depending on requirements. Both Audi and Porsche will be able to make various models based on it, which will sit in different segments.
The first Porsche to get the new PPE is the upcoming Macan, which will be in all-electric form. It comes with the 800-Volt technology that Porsche has previously deployed on the Taycan, as well as powerful electric motors, and the latest tech in terms of charging and battery management.
Porsche has already highlited its intentions to continue having the Macan as the model with best-in-class performance, along with long-range capabilities and high-performance fast charging capability. The Macan is a bestseller for the German brand, so the success of its upcoming model is essential.
The sports car manufacturer has also revealed a few of the key specifications of the upcoming Macan, which will come with a system output of approximately 450 kW or about 603 horsepower (612 ps) from at least two electric motors, from what we can gather.
It will have an all-wheel-drive with a rear-dominant configuration and a fully variable electronically controlled rear differential with a Performance rear axle. In other words, while it will have all-wheel drive, it will feel like a rear-wheel drive vehicle most of the time.
The weight will be balanced slightly to the rear, with a front-to-rear axle balance of 48:52, which will complement the settings of the drive system. The suspension is completely revised, and it will have a double wishbone configuration at the front and a multi-link axle at the rear.
The rear axle also will also feature an integrated steering system, which will work in conjunction with the Porsche Active Suspension Management and air suspension system. But the car can also be had with a conventional steel suspension.
On top of the mentioned system output, Porsche notes that the torque of the new model will be over the value of 1,000 Nm (737 lb.-ft.), which is a lot of twist. It works with permanently excited synchronous electric motors with hairpin winding, and the rotor of the AC motor has permanent magnets to have a permanent magnetic field, which is meant to ensure greater efficiency and reproducibility of the power output.
In comparison to the Taycan, Porsche has already made changes to the design of the arrangement of its magnets inside the rotors of the motors, as well as optimizations to the water jacket cooling systems of the battery.
The pulse inverter on the rear axle, also referred to as a PWR, will feature silicon carbide instead of silicon as its semiconductor material to reduce switching losses, as well as enable higher frequencies in operation.
Thanks to Porsche's latest information on the upcoming Macan, we also know that its battery will have a capacity of approximately 100 kW, and it will be able to charge from five to 80 percent in less than 25 minutes from a capable charger. It should charge with more than 270 kW from a corresponding station, which is the maximum for the Taycan.
For the battery, Porsche uses 12 modules with prismatic cells that have an 8:1:1 ratio of nickel, cobalt, and manganese, which has been determined by the company's engineers as having a higher energy density than other solutions that they experimented with. Thanks to that and other modifications, it can charge even quicker than the Taycan.
