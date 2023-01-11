Koru Is the Official Name of Jeff Bezos’ $500 Million Megayacht

The clock is ticking on the delivery of a multi-record-breaking vessel, which also happens to be the rumored property of one of the richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos. Now, that vessel seems to have an official name.
The vessel in question is the latest build from luxury shipyard Oceanco, previously known as Y721 or Project 721. It’s a sailing yacht, a three-mast schooner on its way to becoming the largest of its kind in the world once it’s delivered, and the largest vessel to have been built in the Netherlands. It is also famous because it’s (allegedly) commissioned by none other than Jeff Bezos, at a mind-blowing cost of $500 million.
Y721 is often described as a megayacht because of its size. At 127 meters (417 feet) in total length, it ranks among the world’s largest builds, and if online reports are anything to go by, it will also match the megayacht title in terms of luxury amenities. Since it’s a sailing yacht, it can’t carry too many toys so, in typical billionaire fashion, Bezos (or whoever the owner is) also commissioned a shadow vessel: a very capable superyacht explorer that is actually a luxury vessel on its own.
Last time we reported on Y721, it was back in Rotterdam, moored at the Oceanco dock and awaiting delivery to the owner. The shipyard never pinpointed an exact date for that, but reports say it should happen in the first two months of the year.
Further indication that delivery is nearing comes from the fact that Y721 has turned on AIS (automatic identification system) and is broadcasting its position. AIS is mandatory for ships of 300 gross metric tons and larger, during international travel, because it makes them visible to authorities and other vessels. If Y721 is broadcasting its position, it’s probably preparing for its maiden voyage.
Moreover, Y721 is now broadcasting its position under a new name, which is one more clue that it’s nearing the delivery date. It is now called Koru, a Maori word used for the spiral shape of the unfurling fern frond, which symbolizes new beginnings, but also harmony and balanced growth. On January 2, Bezos himself hinted at the name in a now-deleted post on his Instagram, including a photo of the spiraled plant and a caption that spoke of “personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying attention to each moment in your life.” The message ended with Bezos urging his followers to “Celebrate and grow.”
There’s a saying about how there are no such things as coincidences in this world, and the fact that Bezos posted about Koru at about the same time that his alleged megayacht Y721 changed name to Koru is probably not going to get you believing in them. But more details on this should come to light very soon, as delivery of the already-iconic and controversial Y721 goes through.
