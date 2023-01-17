Porsche Cayenne Coupe Gets a Virtual Facelift, Dares You To Spot the Changes

The Cayenne isn’t the only Porsche crossover that’s getting a facelift, as they are also working on the Cayenne Coupe. Spied testing several times now, the BMW X6, Audi Q8, Range Rover Sport, and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe rival from the Zuffenhausen company has just ditched all camouflage, using a healthy dose of CGI.
Signed by Kolesa, the renderings portray the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe, which will have minor styling adjustments on the outside. Scoops have revealed that it will get the usual amount of updates expected from a facelifted iteration, which will revolve around the front and rear fascias.
New headlamps will be part of the makeover, and they appear to have been inspired by those of the Taycan. The taillights will be new as well, and they will be connected by an illuminated strip. You can expect different front and rear bumpers, and diffuser, which will vary depending on the trim level, and the powertrain.
It will sport some novelties in the cabin too, as opening the door will reveal a revised center console. This will be home to a minimalist gear shifter, and updated switchgear. It should feature a fully digital instrument cluster, and chances are that the infotainment system will get new software. The steering wheel, which will be new, is likely to round off the changes, that is unless Porsche decides to play around with the upholstery and trim, and maybe with some technology items, and safety systems.
Powering the facelifted Cayenne Coupe will be the same units, reports indicate, some of which could be upgraded to emit less carbon dioxide, become less thirsty, and maybe deliver increased performance. V6 and V8 units should still be included in the engine family, alongside the usual plug-in hybrid offerings. All of them will be hooked up to a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission made by ZF, and an all-wheel drive.
As a reminder, the Cayenne Coupe has been around since 2019, and it is virtually the same car beneath the skin as the regular Cayenne. In turn, both of them are mechanically related to all big SUVs made by the Volkswagen Group, including the VW Touareg, Audi Q7, Q8, Bentley Bentayga, and Lamborghini Urus, as they all share the same MLB Evo construction.
When the 2024 Cayenne Coupe goes on sale in the U.S. of A., probably in a few months, it should become a bit pricier compared to the outgoing one. The 2023 Cayenne Coupe comes from $80,700 in the most basic offering, which uses a 335-hp (340 ps/250 kW) 3.0-liter V6, and does the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 5.7 seconds when ordered with the Sport Chrono Package. The most expensive version is the Turbo GT, which starts at $188,700, features a 631-hp (640 ps/471 kW) 4.0-liter V8, and needs 3.1 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill.
