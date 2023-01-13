16-Year-Old Chinese Explorer Has Traveled the World, Still Worth $13 Million

An innovative vessel at the time of its launch, more than 15 years ago, this explorer has put its impressive capabilities to good use, traveling the world with its former owners. A recent sale in the U.S. opens up a new exciting chapter for the almighty Dorothea III.
The whole point of choosing an explorer instead of the typical motor yacht is to reach further, and enjoy extensive cruises without relying on land-based infrastructure. These types of luxury yachts are self-sufficient by nature, boasting a greater fuel capacity, and enough room to store additional supplies and auxiliary equipment, in addition to their rugged build that can handle various challenges along the journey.
Dorothea III has proven to be a real explorer. Just with its former owners, it supposedly reached no less than 75 countries. The couple – Steven Green, former U.S. ambassador to Singapore, and his wife Dorothea- enjoyed their powerful boat to the fullest.
After purchasing it more than a decade ago, they kicked off a globetrotting adventure that would take them all around the world. By the end of it, they had covered 165,000 nautical miles (305, 580 km) onboard the Dorothea III.
The vessel was born as Marco Polo, as part of a series of explorer vessels with the same name, built at the Cheoy Lee shipyard, which has originated in Shanghai. In 2007, when Marco Polo was launched, explorer capabilities were still new to the yachting world.
The vessel immediately stood out because, instead of the typical two-engine configuration of most superyachts, it was powered by a single 1,911hp Caterpillar 3512B main engine, which was connected to a controllable pitch propeller system. According to Cheoy Lee, this resulted in huge fuel savings, enabling the yacht to withstand long expeditions.
It also featured a water-making system with an impressive 8,000-gallon (30,280 liters) capacity per day, plus storage for supplies and essential parts – allegedly enough to last for up to three years.
Not very large, it could carry nine guests and nine crewmembers at a moderate speed of 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph) over 6,000 nautical miles (11,000 km).
The 147-foot (44.8 meters) yacht also benefitted from refits throughout the years, including a recent one in 2021, which refreshed its interior and added three new generators. It also doesn’t lack the typical luxuries of superyachts, including a modern gym, and a private owner’s deck.
On the market for more than a year, the Dorothea III’s price went down a couple of times, as it usually happens, dropping to $13.4 million at the time of its recent sale in Florida. For someone who can appreciate the experience and ruggedness of a proven world-cruiser, Dorothea was the perfect catch.
