The New Bavaria SR33 to Make Its Debut at the Dusseldorf International Boat Show

Are you ready for this year’s exciting new launches in the boating industry? Yacht lovers are already looking forward to the prestigious Cannes and Monaco shows, but until then, there’s no shortage of great events that showcase the best novelties. One of the newcomers gearing up to steal the show in Germany is the Bavaria SR33.
One of the best news for yachting enthusiasts, especially the ones in Europe, is that the popular Boot Dusseldorf is finally coming back, after an extensive three-year hiatus. Like so many other events, it was seriously affected by the pandemic-caused cancellations, but now it’s finally back on track.
Claiming to be Europe’s largest watersports exhibition, and certainly one of the most impressive displays of yachts and maritime equipment in the world, Boot Dusseldorf (or the Dusseldorf International Boat Show) is ready to kick off this weekend, and delight its visitors until January 29, 2023. This year, around 2,000 exhibitors will be showing off their latest developments, and almost 250,000 people are expected to attend.
Yacht manufacturers that will be displaying at the event in Germany include big names such as Sunseeker, Princess, Silent Yachts, and Beneteau. One of the builders that have already announced important debuts at this year’s edition is the German Bavaria Yachts.
Even if you might not be familiar with this brand, you’ll most likely be intrigued by its latest launch. The company has had remarkable success with its previous releases, the SR41 and SR36 lines. The Bavaria SR41 officially became the 2022 Boat of the Year in the UK, while the Bavaria SR36 was nominated for two major awards – the 2023 European Powerboat of the Year, and the 2023 Best of Boats.
Bavaria SR33 is the youngest model, gearing up to show what it can do starting this weekend. At 11.4 meters (37.4 feet) it’s rather on the small side, but thanks to an ingenious layout it’s supposed to feel a lot more spacious. The elegant, balanced style is owed to the acclaimed Italian designer Marco Casali, while the Bavaria Yachts team took care of the engineering.
Versatility is a key word for this boat. For example, the sunbed at the stern can also be used for storage, can turn into a bench seat for the cockpit table, or can become a beach terrace right next to the water (together with an optional table).
Below deck, the salon and the generous bed can be turned into a single, loft-like room with plenty of space. And, when additional sleeping accommodation is needed, the salon table can be lowered, to provide an extra sleeping berth.
The cockpit area is also surprisingly generous, and it includes a large table that’s perfect for enjoying a fresh meal prepared at the wet bar (equipped with a fridge, sink, and cooking plate).
Another highlight of the Bavaria SR33 is its "open-with-hardtop" structure, with large windows, thanks to which guests onboard can enjoy unobstructed, beautiful 360-degree views.
In terms of power, the Bavaria SR33 claims to offer economical propulsion without killing the thrill of the ride, thanks to its double Volvo Penta and Mercruiser engines (of up to 700 HP) plus a 380 HP single drive from Volvo Penta.
More details about the new boat’s pricing and specs will be revealed at the upcoming Boot Dusseldorf.
