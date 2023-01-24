New Pearl 82 Yacht Design Boasts Features You Normally Find on Far Larger Vessels

The Düsseldorf International Boat Show, best known as boot Düsseldorf, is in full swing, with countless exhibitors from over 50 countries eager to show the world their latest creations. Pearl Yachts is also present at Europe's largest watersports exhibition, where it has revealed Pearl 82, a new 83-foot (25.3-meter) flybridge yacht that has been endowed with features you normally find on far larger vessels.
The new motor yacht’s exterior design and naval architecture will be handled by Bill Dixon of British studio Dixon Yacht Design, while interior design will be signed off by Kelly Hoppen. According to Pearl Yachts, the first hull is already under construction, with an anticipated delivery date in 2024.
The feature-rich motor yacht is designed to mix appealing aesthetics with high performance, and its creators have envisioned it with features that are new and unseen before in its size class. For instance, Pearl 82 will be the only motor yacht in its class to boast a Raised Pilot House design, with the addition of walkaround decks.
Moreover, prospective customers will be able to choose between two aft deck configurations - Riviera or Veranda - and the vessel will also have a main-deck master suite, which is normally a staple of 100-ft-plus models.
“The Pearl 82 applies our core principles of designing yachts that offer our customers more whilst maintaining style and sophistication. She is the most compact yacht on the market, offering numerous features previously not available in its sector of the market,” said Pearl Yachts Managing Director Iain Smallridge.
With a noteworthy beam of 20’8” (6.34 meters), the Pearl 82 will be a high-volume vessel with plenty of interior space. Besides the main deck owner’s stateroom with access to a private alfresco terrace just forward, the 83-footer will also include five en-suite staterooms that will offer accommodation for up to 10 guests.
As mentioned earlier, two aft deck arrangements are possible, each one designed to cater to different owner needs. The Riviera layout has aft-facing sunpads placed behind a table and sofa setup. On the other hand, the Veranda layout is a more versatile option, incorporating pivoting seating so that you can shift from picnic to private patio orientations, with the water in your line of sight.
Regardless of the configuration the owner selects, the yacht will also have fold-down bulwarks that open the cockpit and a large garage for storing tenders and water toys.
A generous lounging area, a dining area, and a bar can be found forward, while another sunpad and a hot tub are located fully aft.
As for the interior space, three design packages will be offered, following the same themes as previous Pearl Yachts projects - Indulgence, Luxury, and Modern. The main saloon of Pearl 82 will boast floor-to-ceiling glass to provide guests with beautiful views of the ocean while inside. To maximize the views, the designers went for cutouts in the bulwarks.
