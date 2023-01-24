New Pearl 82 Yacht Design Boasts Features You Normally Find on Far Larger Vessels

The Düsseldorf International Boat Show, best known as boot Düsseldorf, is in full swing, with countless exhibitors from over 50 countries eager to show the world their latest creations. Pearl Yachts is also present at Europe's largest watersports exhibition, where it has revealed Pearl 82, a new 83-foot (25.3-meter) flybridge yacht that has been endowed with features you normally find on far larger vessels.

