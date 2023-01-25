The Largest Purpose-Built Business Jet Gets a Prestigious U.S. Award for Interior Design

By the end of last year, one of the most highly-anticipated new business jets had finally entered the production stage. When it enters service, it’s set to become the world’s largest purpose-built business jet in operation. This is the Falcon 10X, boasting not only impressive capabilities, but also state-of-the-art interior design.
While reducing the negative environmental impact is certainly becoming more and more important for commercial aviation customers, they still want what aircraft passengers have always longed for: better comfort, especially on the longest flights.
This is what the Falcon 10X claims to bring to the table – the best in long-haul flight technology, perfectly coupled with a cabin interior that’s supposed to be better than anything before it. Apparently, the French Dassault Aviation has done a good job, at least judging by the awards that the future jet has already received.
Last year, it was shortlisted for the International Yacht & Aviation Awards, it won the popular Red Dot award, sponsored by The Design Society of the UK, and now it has added another prestigious award to this list. It’s the Chicago Athenaeum award for Good Design, offered by the Museum of Architecture and Design in Chicago, together with the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.
What do all of these awards have in common? They acknowledge the Falcon 10X jet’s interior style and comfort. A member of Dassault’s lage-cabin family of business jets, this huge aircraft is built with an impressive cabin that’s six-foot-tall (1.8 meters) and nine-foot-wide (2.7 meters). This translates to more room for passengers to enjoy, basically becoming the biggest business jet cabin in the world.
Dassault compares it to “a penthouse in the sky,” for being so comfortable, quiet, and relaxing (thanks to so-called sensory design and special lighting). The cabin is also said to be the only modular one in this category, allowing future owners to customize it according to their needs (for example, they can opt for a master suite, a larger entertainment area, or for extra spare in the conference room).
Although this recent award confirms the innovative aspect of the future jet’s interior, let’s not forget about what this business jet can do. The first Dassault jet to be powered by a Rolls-Royce engine, the Falcon 10X will be able to cover impressive distances of over 7,500 nautical miles (8,630 miles/13,890 km) and hit speeds of up to Mach 0.925 (685.5 mph/1,103 kph).
The Falcon 10X, currently in build, will be equipped with two of Rolls Royce’s Pearl 10X engines, each capable of 18,000 pounds of thrust.
As this award-winning jet gears up to enter service in 2025, Rolls-Royce is also building a dedicated production support for its engine, in Le Haillan, near Bordeaux, France.
This is what the Falcon 10X claims to bring to the table – the best in long-haul flight technology, perfectly coupled with a cabin interior that’s supposed to be better than anything before it. Apparently, the French Dassault Aviation has done a good job, at least judging by the awards that the future jet has already received.
Last year, it was shortlisted for the International Yacht & Aviation Awards, it won the popular Red Dot award, sponsored by The Design Society of the UK, and now it has added another prestigious award to this list. It’s the Chicago Athenaeum award for Good Design, offered by the Museum of Architecture and Design in Chicago, together with the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.
What do all of these awards have in common? They acknowledge the Falcon 10X jet’s interior style and comfort. A member of Dassault’s lage-cabin family of business jets, this huge aircraft is built with an impressive cabin that’s six-foot-tall (1.8 meters) and nine-foot-wide (2.7 meters). This translates to more room for passengers to enjoy, basically becoming the biggest business jet cabin in the world.
Dassault compares it to “a penthouse in the sky,” for being so comfortable, quiet, and relaxing (thanks to so-called sensory design and special lighting). The cabin is also said to be the only modular one in this category, allowing future owners to customize it according to their needs (for example, they can opt for a master suite, a larger entertainment area, or for extra spare in the conference room).
Although this recent award confirms the innovative aspect of the future jet’s interior, let’s not forget about what this business jet can do. The first Dassault jet to be powered by a Rolls-Royce engine, the Falcon 10X will be able to cover impressive distances of over 7,500 nautical miles (8,630 miles/13,890 km) and hit speeds of up to Mach 0.925 (685.5 mph/1,103 kph).
The Falcon 10X, currently in build, will be equipped with two of Rolls Royce’s Pearl 10X engines, each capable of 18,000 pounds of thrust.
As this award-winning jet gears up to enter service in 2025, Rolls-Royce is also building a dedicated production support for its engine, in Le Haillan, near Bordeaux, France.