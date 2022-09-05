Falcon 10X’s Rolls-Royce Engine Is Getting a New Production Support Center in France

The powerful Pearl 10X engine, which will exclusively power the Falcon 10X business jet, is currently under development, and it’s getting a brand-new production support center in France.
Rolls-Royce announced that it will soon kick off the construction of a new facility in Le Haillan, near Bordeaux. Unfolding over 2,000 square meters (21,520 square feet) this center will be dedicated to production support for the Pearl 10X aircraft engine, meaning that it will include a warehouse, a workshop, and offices. Also, it will become part of an extensive support network that incorporates more than 75 Authorized Service Centers across the globe.
The Falcon 10X, which is the upcoming flagship aircraft of the French aviation giant Dassault, is expected to enter service by 2025. That is why, while working on the Pearl 10X engine, Rolls-Royce is also gradually building the infrastructure that’s required for the future flight tests and for the production line. Construction of the new support center in France will begin later this year, and expected to be completed next year.
Two of the Pearl 10X engines, each generating 18,000 pounds of thrust, will be enabling the future Falcon 10X to reach a remarkable speed of Mach.925 (710 mph/1,142 kph). This means that the luxury business jet could fly from New York to Shanghai (covering over 7,300 miles/11,700 km) in about 11 hours. At a lower speed, it also boasts an impressive range of 7,500 nautical miles (8,600 miles/13,900 km).
Falcon 10X will be the first Dassault jet to be fitted with Rolls-Royce engines, in addition to leveraging the manufacturer’s legacy in building military jets. This will be reflected in the integration of advanced technologies that were only available for fighter jets until now, such as the FalconEye Combined Vision System and the Falcon Digital Flight Control Technology.
Last but not least, Dassault’s future flagship jet will also boast a cabin that’s two-inch taller and eight-inch wider than what is currently considered the biggest business jet cabin.
