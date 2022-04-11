Dassault Aviation Recognized as a “Climate Leader” Among European Companies

Dassault Aviation is among the very few aerospace and defense companies that were included in Financial Times’ “Europe’s Climate Leaders 2022” ranking for outstanding results in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Together with the Statista institute, Financial Times has conducted an extensive research project based mainly on reviewing existing emissions data. The goal was to identify the companies in Europe that achieved the best results in terms of greenhouse gas emission reductions. The results were recently published in the second edition of the “Europe’s Climate Leaders 2022” ranking.
Financial Times named 400 European companies that significantly lowered emissions between 2015 and 2020. Among these, 44 are French, five are related to the aerospace and defense industry, and one of these is Dassault.
The French aviation company claims to have a long-term commitment to sustainability. It’s one of the active promoters of SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) as a replacement for conventional kerosene, with its Falcon business jet range already compatible with it. Another way it helps reduce the carbon footprint is to implement newer, more efficient manufacturing processes, as well as optimize the current ones when it’s possible.
The aircraft manufacturer is also a member of the European Sesar Program, which focuses on establishing specific flight paths in order to improve flight efficiency and lower fuel consumption. It’s also active in several other research programs.
Together with other big names in the industry, such as Airbus and Safran, as well as France’s Ministry of Transport, it launched an innovative program called VOLCAN (VOL avec Carburants Alternatifs Nouveaux – Flight with New Alternative Fuel) at the end of 2021.
With the goal of reaching 100% SAF certification for the new-generation business jets and single-aisle commercial aircraft, a test flight will be completed soon as part of the project. An Airbus A320neo single-aisle aircraft will demonstrate its compatibility with SAF, and all of the participating companies will be involved in analyzing the test results and identifying the next steps for regular operations.
