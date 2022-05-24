This Privacy Suite Luxury Concept Is an Industry-First for Business Jets

Business jets are a complicated concept – they not only have to offer a remarkable speed and range comparable to the performance of large airliners, but they must also be as comfortable as possible for their super-rich owners. The new Falcon 6X seems to be blending these qualities in the perfect way.
A powerful business jet that can offer a very long range must also match that with a cabin that keeps the comfort levels high throughout those extended journeys. Dassault’s new extra-widebody Falcon 6X will therefore boast a Unique Privacy Suite. This is an individual compartment that’s separate from the other passengers on board, featuring a reclining lie-flat bed that’s electronically controlled.
According to Dassault, this is an industry first, as these types of privacy suites weren’t available on purpose-built business jets before. This concept is based on feedback from customers who wanted a special area that would be great for rest, work, and relaxation during long flights.
An adjustable partition separates the Privacy Suite from the cabin aisle. The electrically-operated seat is 24-inch (60.9 cm) wide for the Falcon 6X and 22-inch (55.8 cm) wide for the very-long range tri-jet Falcon 8X. When not fully reclined, the extra seat can be used as an ottoman for a second occupant. When fully reclined, it becomes a comfortable flatbed that’s 80-inch (2.03 meters) long.
Ambient lighting sets the mood inside the Privacy Suite, with a reading light also available for moments of relaxation. A 24-inch 4K screen is available for various entertainment options, controlled through the jet’s Innovative Cabin System. There’s also plenty of storage space, including a side locker for hanging garments and side ledge storage with USB charging ports.
This luxurious concept can also be highly personalized, and customers can opt for more than one Privacy Suites for their private jet. The concept was created by the Falcon Design Studio together with the Dassault Aviation Engineering Department, and it took two years to develop.
The French aircraft manufacturer said that this luxurious concept will initially only be available for the Falcon 6X and the Falcon 8X, which suggests that its availability could be extended in the future.
According to Dassault, this is an industry first, as these types of privacy suites weren’t available on purpose-built business jets before. This concept is based on feedback from customers who wanted a special area that would be great for rest, work, and relaxation during long flights.
An adjustable partition separates the Privacy Suite from the cabin aisle. The electrically-operated seat is 24-inch (60.9 cm) wide for the Falcon 6X and 22-inch (55.8 cm) wide for the very-long range tri-jet Falcon 8X. When not fully reclined, the extra seat can be used as an ottoman for a second occupant. When fully reclined, it becomes a comfortable flatbed that’s 80-inch (2.03 meters) long.
Ambient lighting sets the mood inside the Privacy Suite, with a reading light also available for moments of relaxation. A 24-inch 4K screen is available for various entertainment options, controlled through the jet’s Innovative Cabin System. There’s also plenty of storage space, including a side locker for hanging garments and side ledge storage with USB charging ports.
This luxurious concept can also be highly personalized, and customers can opt for more than one Privacy Suites for their private jet. The concept was created by the Falcon Design Studio together with the Dassault Aviation Engineering Department, and it took two years to develop.
The French aircraft manufacturer said that this luxurious concept will initially only be available for the Falcon 6X and the Falcon 8X, which suggests that its availability could be extended in the future.