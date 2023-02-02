Nina Dobrev Celebrates 34th Birthday With Lavish Trip on Luxury Yacht Prana

Earlier this year, Nina Dobrev went on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Antarctica. But shortly after she returned from the holiday, she flew to Indonesia for a lavish birthday holiday which included a luxury yacht, the Prana by Atzaró.
The Bulgarian-born The Vampire Diaries actress just turned 34 years old and decided this is the best time for a lavish, exotic vacation. So, she took some of her friends for a trip to remember to Indonesia, giving it a quirky nickname, “IndoNINA.”
Her boyfriend, Olympic-gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White, her best friend, actress Julianne Hough, and actors Adam Devine, and Tyler Lain were some of the famous names that joined her on this exotic birthday trip.
Besides sightseeing, dips in the turquoise water, and sunbathing, the holiday couldn't have been complete without a yacht, so the party crew charted a very luxurious vessel: Prana by Atzaró. More like a floating resort than a boat, Prana is one of the world's largest Phinisi yachts and was even described as "the best charter yacht experience" by Forbes. The Phinisi boats are Indonesian two-masted sailing ships, made entirely of wood.
And if you're wondering what makes this vessel so special, let's take a look. Built in 2018 from ironwood and teak at the Pak Haji Abdullah shipyard, it includes 9,687 square feet (900 square meters) of luxury amenities. It has a length of 180 ft (55 meters), with a beam of 36 ft (11.3 m), and a draft of 15 ft (4.5 m). The massive vessel is put in motion by two YANMAR engines, rated at 890 horsepower each. Those take it to a cruise speed between 8 to 11 knots (9.2 to 13 mph / 15 to 20 kph).
As for its entertainment, there's a rooftop Yoga Deck which singer/actress Julianne Hough took full advantage of, as you can see in our gallery, a spa, water sports deck, open-air cinema, a large indoor living room, and more. As for accommodation, it has enough space for up to 18 guests in nine cabins. All cabins feature air conditioning, huge beds, and en-suite bathrooms with rainforest showers. The layout includes a master suite, a grand suite, two deluxe cabins, three superior rooms, and two standard. It also has enough space for 18 crew members.
The luxury vessel comes along with two tenders of 7.2 meters (around 23 feet), rated at 150 horsepower, and a lot of water toys. Among them, there are paddle boards, kayaks, wakeboards, waterski, fishing gear, and more.
And, if you were expecting an eye-watering price tag, it's really not that much, compared to how much other superyachts can be chartered for. Because it's reportedly available for full charter from $12,500 to $18,000 per night. And while that is quite a lot, for a party crew of 18 members, it would mean just about $1k per night.
And just as I mentioned at the beginning of this piece, Nina also rang in the new year on another holiday. That one didn't include all her friends, just her athlete boyfriend and seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton. And, incidentally, they had another luxury yacht at their disposal, Lurssen's $226 million Octopus, which comes with a 2.2 million price tag for one week of charter, plus expenses.
While the Prana yacht wasn’t as expensive as the Octopus, it did prove to be the perfect setting for some amazing Instagrammable shots, as Nina proves in the attached posts below.
