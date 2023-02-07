The Insanely Luxurious Way DJ Khaled Travels: In a Private Jet and a Rolls-Royce Phantom

It's normal for celebrities to travel a lot. Especially in a short time span. They have gigs, they have meetings, they have places to be all the time. That’s why most of them choose to own or charter private jets that allow them to avoid the crowds in airports and awkward encounters while running for their flights. But some of them, like DJ Khaled, also like how luxurious flying private can be.
There are different types of celebrities out there. But when it comes to traveling, let's say there are just two categories. The first includes those who try their hardest to be as private as possible. The second, those who put their lives out there for everyone to see. In this latter category, we’ll find famous rapper DJ Khaled.
Khaled Mohammed Khaled aka DJ Khaled wants everyone to know his hard work paid off. And he lives his life in the most insanely lavish way, with the best and most expensive experiences.
To prove this point, we’ll just have to look at the last 24 hours in DJ Khaled’s life, which, as per his words, included three cities in one way. Even hearing that you might think that is a lot of travel headache, but not if you’re DJ Khaled.
Because that included flying in a private jet. The first takeoff must’ve happened in Los Angeles, California, since DJ Khaled attended the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 5. There, he performed his song “God Did,” along with Rick Ross, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy, and Lil Wayne.
The next stop, according to one of his videos, was in Glendale, Arizona, and he shared a distant look of the State Farm Stadium which will host the Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, February 12. He eventually seems to have landed home in Miami, Florida, after a day of travel and a full tour of the jet.
Although the registration number of the aircraft is not visible, the model seems to be a Bombardier Global 7500 that he has previously chartered on several other occasions. In fact, he even promised to get "one of these things one day." But right now, he'll settle for chartering.
On his way to the airport, the rapper had a luxury car at his disposal. And he obviously went for one of the most luxurious cars out there – a Rolls-Royce Phantom. With a black exterior and an elegant white cabin, the “most silent motor car in the world” was just the icing on the cake for Khaled’s incredibly busy, yet insanely luxurious life.
His rental car doesn’t shock us in the slightest, because he has one of those at home too. However, his comes with a dark exterior and a fiery cabin thanks to the red upholstery.
