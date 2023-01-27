Twenty-Year-Old Regatta Champion Yacht Sold After $1 Million Price Cut

Some say that a true yachting connoisseur’s thirst for adventure and excitement at sea could only be quenched by a sailing boat. And if that boat happens to be both a champion in sailing competitions, and a luxurious floating home with premium amenities, what more could you ask for?
A vessel that’s already been around for more than two decades doesn’t seem like the most tempting offer on the luxury yacht market, especially with all the fresh, exciting models that were recently introduced at boot Dusseldorf. But this niche category of performance sailing yachts with an extensive racing history, that were built by top names in the industry, certainly has its place. So much so, that a true sailing enthusiast is willing to spend more than $10 million on one of these twenty-year-old beauties.
The 49.8-meter (163 feet) Silencio’s last-known asking price was €13,5 million ($14.7 million) before recently finding a new owner. It sounds like a lot, but this final price was set after a hefty price cut back in the Fall of 2022, of no less than €1 million ($1.08 million). It was probably a good move, since the yacht then got sold before the first month of 2023 ended.
What is the new owner getting for that money? First of all, a regatta champion with a prestigious DNA. Perini Navi is undoubtedly one of the top names in sail yacht building, and it poured all of its expertize into Silencio (formerly Perseus) at the time of its build, in 2001. It participated in the Perini Navi Cup a few years later, and would go on to win several trophies, including the 2015 Millenium Cup, the 2018 Perini Navi Cup, and the 2019 Loro Piana Regatta.
Fitted with two masts, a 52-meter (170 feet) one and a 35-meter (115 feet) one, plus custom captive reel winches, and electric furlers for the staysail, Silencio is ready for performance at any time. Its twin Deutz AG engines help it cut through the waves at 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph) while at moderate speed it can easily cover up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,482 km) which makes it a great cruiser as well.
So much so, that the initial owners immediately took Silencio on a three-year circumnavigation, before its successful regatta career began. This also proves that, although a powerful champion, Silencio is at the same time a welcoming and comfortable home away from home.
Designed with five cabins, including a lavish master suite, a large saloon that doubles as a cinema room, and an impressive sundeck that’s perfect for sunbathing, lounging, and exercising, this sailboat is just as good as a superyacht in terms of amenities.
To top it all off, its sizeable garage has enough room for multiple modern toys, plus two jet diesel RIBs that can carry seven passengers each.
Having been extensively refitted twice, this experienced and versatile sailing yacht still has many more decades of adventure ahead.
