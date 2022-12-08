The Awe-Inspiring $75M Maltese Falcon Is Getting Even Better, Ready for World Domination

What’s the next thing you do after paying $75 million for one of the largest, most sophisticated sailing superyachts in the world? Pump some more millions into a complex refit that will make it even greater. At least, this was the answer for the new owner of Maltese Falcon, which was sold in an off-market deal earlier this year.
The aptly-named Maltese Falcon was destined for greatness. The huge 288.6-foot (88 meters) sailing yacht was built by Perini Navi, one of the most famous builders when it comes to sailing masterpieces, and was considered a game-changer right away. It has managed to grab no less than 18 awards so far, including the one for “The Finest Superyacht Ever” at the 2013 Baccarat Superyacht World.
A living icon created by the award-winning British designer Ken Freivockh, the Maltese Falcon turns heads everywhere with its three free-standing masts. It boasts the largest outdoor cinema in the world (projected on the lower sail) and it offers all the luxurious amenities of motor superyachts, in addition to having enough space for up to 12 guests.
More like a floating art gallery than a mansion, it’s filled with unique art works and architectural gems, while also being one of the most innovative yachts in terms of technology. For example, its awe-inspiring sails can be set in just six minutes.
However, the Maltese Falcon is getting close to the 20-year mark, which is one of the reasons why it’s now getting a major refit. It’s quite rare to have the original contractors be in charge of the refit, but the new owner did that, and chose the Lusben Shipyard, considered one of the best for refits in Italy.
This complex project will go through everything, from a new paint scheme to significant mechanical upgrades and even an interior refresh. “Maltese Falcon will be the most beautiful sailing yacht in the world after this refit,” Pierfrancesco Cafaro told Superyacht Times. Captain of this sailing masterpiece, he is also the project manager for the refit.
By spring next year, we should be ready to see the reborn Maltese Falcon and fall in love with it even more.
A living icon created by the award-winning British designer Ken Freivockh, the Maltese Falcon turns heads everywhere with its three free-standing masts. It boasts the largest outdoor cinema in the world (projected on the lower sail) and it offers all the luxurious amenities of motor superyachts, in addition to having enough space for up to 12 guests.
More like a floating art gallery than a mansion, it’s filled with unique art works and architectural gems, while also being one of the most innovative yachts in terms of technology. For example, its awe-inspiring sails can be set in just six minutes.
However, the Maltese Falcon is getting close to the 20-year mark, which is one of the reasons why it’s now getting a major refit. It’s quite rare to have the original contractors be in charge of the refit, but the new owner did that, and chose the Lusben Shipyard, considered one of the best for refits in Italy.
This complex project will go through everything, from a new paint scheme to significant mechanical upgrades and even an interior refresh. “Maltese Falcon will be the most beautiful sailing yacht in the world after this refit,” Pierfrancesco Cafaro told Superyacht Times. Captain of this sailing masterpiece, he is also the project manager for the refit.
By spring next year, we should be ready to see the reborn Maltese Falcon and fall in love with it even more.