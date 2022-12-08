This 2023 Alta Travel Trailer Cleverly Fits Inside All the Comforts of Home

The new Alta travel trailer from East To West RV proves that you can still enjoy your outdoor time without having to leave behind the comforts of home. The trailer has a feature-rich interior that includes a bedroom with a king-size bed, a cozy living room with an electric fireplace, and a nice bathroom.
The Alta travel trailer is available in a multitude of floor plans. Some are smaller, while others are more family-friendly. We’re going to take a look at the 2350KRK model, which is 28.6-ft-long (8.7-meter-long) and 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide).
It might not sound like a spacious RV, but it actually features a slide-out that increases the available living space. The 2350KRK comes with two entrances – one positioned at the rear that leads into a beautiful open-style kitchen and one that opens up into the master bedroom.
The kitchen is equipped with all the appliances you need to cook up a storm. There’s a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a range hood, and a microwave. You’ll also find a large stainless steel sink and a full-size fridge. The kitchen includes several drawers and cabinets as well, so you can store away your dishes, utensils, pots, and pans.
Next to this area is the living room, which has theater seating. Depending on their needs and preferences, customers can opt for a tri-fold sofa instead of theater seats. The living room has an electric fireplace that keeps the place warm during cold winter nights, and it includes a TV that disappears out of view inside a cabinet.
The bathroom in this RV is compact, but it does have what you need. It’s equipped with a shower, a sink, a toilet, and some cabinets. The master bedroom is placed at the front, and it features a king-size bed with storage underneath. On each side of the bed, you have a closet and several small drawers. Above it, you’ll find some cabinets that offer all the storage you need.
Recently, Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a full tour of the 2023 Alta 2350KRK. Check out the video attached below to see what this trailer has to offer.
