Billionaire’s Luxury Yacht Sets an Example by Switching to Biofuel

LNG, biofuel, ammonia, green hydrogen – these are alternatives we hear about in the shipping industry, where things are moving slowly but surely towards fewer emissions. Luxury yachting seems to be changing at an even slower pace, although some of the biggest names in the industry are starting to invest in greener propulsion systems, as well as other eco-friendly solutions.
One of the main issues with alternatives such as biofuel is that they are still more expensive than conventional diesel, which makes them harder to implement on a wider scale. Luxury charter yachts are, by definition, very expensive to maintain and to refuel, which is reflected in the steep weekly rates, ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars to more than a million. Switching to alternative fuels would take this costs even higher.
However, this could become one of the main selling points in the future, as customers seem to be more interested in supporting eco-friendly options when they charter a yacht. It will no longer be just about the luxury, but also about how green that luxury is.
One of the yachts that are ready to set an example in this sense is Lammouche. A 2010 Sanlorenzo yacht, the 144-footer (44 meters) is a popular charter vessel in the Croatian coast. It welcomes up to ten guests, and spoils them with luxuries such as a generous jacuzzi on the sun deck, an ultra-modern beach club with gym equipment, and elegant cabins.
Starting now, Lammouche comes with an extra perk. Instead of conventional diesel, it will run on HVO Cristal Power XTL 100, an alternative fuel produced by Fioul 83. This biofuel is made of used cooking oil, which is then treated and mixed with fresh cooking oil, resulting in a drop-in fuel, meaning that it can be used without any modification in current diesel engines.
Although switching to HVO means that Lammouche will be even more expensive to refuel, its owner agreed with this decision, Superyacht Times reports. It’s not surprising, considering that the alleged owner happens to be a billionaire – Ayman Asfari is the founder of a large service provider in the oil and gas industry.
This change will make Lammouche eco-friendlier, at around $200,000 per week for charter customers. Soon, many other luxury yachts could follow the example.
