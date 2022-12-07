All-New Winnebago Sunstar Motorhome Has Everything, Including an Outside Kitchen

For 2023, Winnebago is proposing a Class A RV that provides an amenity-packed interior but also allows families to enjoy the great outdoors. With a full wall slide, the brand-new Sunstar 29V blows up in size when parked, offering travelers all the space they need. It also has some great exterior features, such as an outside kitchen and a shower.
The Winnebago Sunstar is based on a Ford F53 chassis. Under the hood, it rocks a 7.3-liter V8 engine that can produce 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (634 Nm) of torque. This Class A RV is available in two floor plans, the 33K and the 29V. We’re going to see what the 29V model has in store for 2023.
This motorhome measures 30 ft (9.1 meters) in length. Compared to the 33K, this one is slightly smaller. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a spacious interior. The 29V comes with a full wall slide that increases the living space, offering travelers plenty of room.
In fact, Winnebago says that it can accommodate up to five people. Moreover, it includes all the amenities you could possibly want. At the front, the model features a powered bunk bed over the cab that sleeps two comfortably. The seats can swivel, and it also includes a removable table between them. There’s even a dash workstation that the passengers can use whenever they want.
Next to this area is the living room, which is equipped with a nice sofa that turns into a bed. Conveniently, the sofa is placed in front of a large dinette that has a TV mounted above. The dinette can seat four, and it has seats with built-in storage. Of course, it also comes with a table that drops down to form a bed, providing an additional sleeping space.
The kitchen in this RV has a generous countertop that allows travelers to cook up a storm, a double stainless steel sink, a full-size refrigerator, and a convection microwave. But that’s not all. It has a three-burner propane cooktop and an oven as well. Moreover, it features numerous drawers and cabinets that offer ample storage.
Then you have a bathroom, which separates the comfortable lounge from the rear bedroom. The bathroom isn’t that large, but it has everything you need. Inside, you’ll see a shower, a medicine cabinet, some storage space, and a standard flush toilet.
As I’ve already mentioned, the bedroom is located at the rear of the RV, and it has a king-size bed with tons of storage underneath, two wardrobes, and not one, not two, but six drawers. There’s also a TV.
Winnebago designed this motorhome to allow friends and family to also enjoy the outdoors. So, it added a nice outside kitchen, which includes a mini fridge, a sink, and several cabinets. Travelers will also be able to relax under a powered patio awning and watch the exterior TV. There's even an outside shower that helps to keep the dirt out of the RV.
For all of this, pricing for the 2023 Sunstar 29V starts at $211,735 MSRP. Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews had the opportunity to check out the new model and see what it’s all about. You can watch the clip attached down below to see what this Class A has to offer.
This motorhome measures 30 ft (9.1 meters) in length. Compared to the 33K, this one is slightly smaller. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a spacious interior. The 29V comes with a full wall slide that increases the living space, offering travelers plenty of room.
In fact, Winnebago says that it can accommodate up to five people. Moreover, it includes all the amenities you could possibly want. At the front, the model features a powered bunk bed over the cab that sleeps two comfortably. The seats can swivel, and it also includes a removable table between them. There’s even a dash workstation that the passengers can use whenever they want.
Next to this area is the living room, which is equipped with a nice sofa that turns into a bed. Conveniently, the sofa is placed in front of a large dinette that has a TV mounted above. The dinette can seat four, and it has seats with built-in storage. Of course, it also comes with a table that drops down to form a bed, providing an additional sleeping space.
The kitchen in this RV has a generous countertop that allows travelers to cook up a storm, a double stainless steel sink, a full-size refrigerator, and a convection microwave. But that’s not all. It has a three-burner propane cooktop and an oven as well. Moreover, it features numerous drawers and cabinets that offer ample storage.
Then you have a bathroom, which separates the comfortable lounge from the rear bedroom. The bathroom isn’t that large, but it has everything you need. Inside, you’ll see a shower, a medicine cabinet, some storage space, and a standard flush toilet.
As I’ve already mentioned, the bedroom is located at the rear of the RV, and it has a king-size bed with tons of storage underneath, two wardrobes, and not one, not two, but six drawers. There’s also a TV.
Winnebago designed this motorhome to allow friends and family to also enjoy the outdoors. So, it added a nice outside kitchen, which includes a mini fridge, a sink, and several cabinets. Travelers will also be able to relax under a powered patio awning and watch the exterior TV. There's even an outside shower that helps to keep the dirt out of the RV.
For all of this, pricing for the 2023 Sunstar 29V starts at $211,735 MSRP. Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews had the opportunity to check out the new model and see what it’s all about. You can watch the clip attached down below to see what this Class A has to offer.