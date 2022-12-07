Phuket King's Cup Begins with Plenty of Wind and Grey Skies

The Phuket King's Cup 2022 got underway under persistent gray skies and 20-knot (23 mph / 37.04 kp/h) winds often gusting to 25 knots (28.77 mph / 46.3 kp/h)., but that did not dissuade the big boat program from getting off to an exciting start.
The three match races in the IRC 0 division between Kevin Whitcraft’s THA 76 and Ray Roberts’ Team Hollywood went off with gathering storm clouds. THA 76 would take the first two races the first two races while Team Hollywood was stellar at the start of the third race and never looked back finishing ahead of the local boat.
In the IRC 1 division Morten Jakobsen’s diminutive VX One sportsboat, Hanuman XXXIX did not hesitate to mix up with the big boys and wound up finishing second behind Craig Douglas’s Farr 40 Ramrod that overcame a shaky fourth-place to win the day.
Whether it was the gusting wind or the fact that sails have been in storage for over two years, the day saw multiple spinnakers come apart as well as Premier Cruising X-55 Pine Pacific damaging a main and its #1 and #2 jibs before even crossing the line in practice yesterday. The day was also not kind to Windsikher as it had to retire with alternator problems. Huh? That's right, having electric winches requires an alternator.
'Alright' was seen limping off the course with a damaged boom vang, a broken Spinnaker pole , and a torn A-1 ( a sail used to improve performance in light winds) sail.
The Multi-hull OMR class with just two boats had Hermann Schwarz’ 2Fast4you best Hang Chen’s ZOE, a Bahia 46 by twenty minutes on corrected time.
The International Dinghy Classes divided into the following classes-Optimist Boys, Optimist Girls, 29er, 49er, Open ILCA4, Open ILCA6, Open ILCA 7, 420, 470, and Open Skiff having been racing off Kata Beach since December 3. In all, 182 dingies from Thailand, United Kingdom, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, France, Canada and China will wrap up competition today with Thai Nationals firmly in command.
Chaichanawut Deenak and Suthon Yampinit lead the 29er class while Narisara Satta and Nichapa Waiwai lead the 49er class after seven races-all four are Thai Nationals. After six races, two Singaporeans Isaac Goh and Khoo Zachary lead the Open ILCA4 and Open ILCA6 classes respectively.
Thai National Prakasit Hongpradab leads the Open ILCA 7 class after six races, while Thai teammates Paliga Poonpat and Chakkaphat Wiriyakittim lead the 420 class after seven races. Navee Thamsoontorn and Panida Suksomporn also of Thailand lead the 470 class after seven races. Anandi Chandavarkar of Indonesia leads the Open Skiff after six races. Chanatip Tongglum leads the Optimus Boys and Prin Subying is out in front of the Optimus Girls class after seven races.
