Spectacular Black Pearl Megayacht, the Biggest of Its Kind in the World, Is in for a Refit

That’s one way to get a noticeable start in the industry: a newly-opened shipyard in Montenegro has taken in its first-ever project, and it’s none other than the famous and record-setting megayacht Black Pearl.
Video of Black Pearl sailing into the floating dock of Adriatic42, in the Bay of Kotor, Montenegro, is available below. Adriatic42 is a joint venture between Porto Montenegro and Drydocks World Dubai, specializing in megayacht refit, and Black Pearl is the first megayacht to undergo works here. Details on the refit have not been made public, but expect the completed project to get media attention in due time.
Black Pearl is one of the most visually striking and high-performance megayachts in the world, as well as the most spectacular of its kind. Built on commission for Russian oligarch Oleg Burkalov, whose family still owns it after his June 2021 passing, it was initially based on an existing naval structure from Oceanco. Oceanco and naval architects Dykstra Naval Architects, Ken Freivokh, Nuvolari Lenard, BMT Nigel Gee and Gerard P. Villate enhanced that platform and improved it, creating the one-off 106.7-meter (350-foot) Black Pearl, a sail-assisted megayacht.
The ship was commissioned in 2010 and delivered to the owner eight years later, but even despite the extended build timeline, it was – and still is – a revolutionary vessel for its eco-friendly features. Black Pearl is one the most outstanding uses of the DynaRig system, with its three rotating 70-meter (229-foot) carbon masts and a total sail area of 2,900 square meters (31,215 square feet), allowing it to sail across the Atlantic on wind power alone (under the right conditions). On sails, Black Pearl can hit top speeds of 30 knots (34.5 mph / 55.5 kph), as demonstrated during sea trials.
Not much is known about the ship’s interior, except that it offers accommodation for 12 guests in five cabins across three decks. The interior design was penned by Valentina Zannier and architect Gerard Villate, and was inspired by Louis XIV, the last king of France. So, as sleek and slightly menacing as Black Pearl might seem from the outside, it is extremely elegant and ornate on the inside.
The reported cost of the Black Pearl is somewhere in the vicinity of $200 million. With such a revolutionary, expensive and beautiful yacht, you will want the best of the best in terms of refit work – and Adriatic42 is convinced it’s up to the task.
