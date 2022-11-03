This Fresh and Unique Catamaran Comes from South Africa, Meant for Couple’s Island Hopping

This cute catamaran could be seen as the floating version of a sustainable, eco-friendly glamping retreat for a couple or a small family. Created by a famous yacht designer and recently launched in South Africa, the HopYacht 30 uses only the power of the wind and the sun, and it’s also easy to handle even for beginners.
Traditional sailing can be challenging, especially for new boat owners with no previous experience. The new HopYacht 30 wants to make things easier and “more relaxed.” After all, it’s meant for fun, short trips from one island to another, or from bay to bay. Equipped with twin electric motors and electric throttle controls, this catamaran claims to be easier to control and maneuver. It also specifically designed with just one sail, for the same reason.
The smaller size of 30.5 feet (9.3 meters) has two main benefits. It provided all-round visibility, which makes it easier to handle in crowded marinas, and it fits into most mono-hull berths, which means that the owner doesn’t have to pay a premium rate for mooring.
The HopYacht 30 is also easy on the environment. Energy from the solar panels on top of the cabin is used by the battery-powered electric motors, in addition to wind propulsion. At full throttle, each motor runs for up to 2.4 hours. This increases to seven hours at cruising speed. Advanced wastewater and sewage treatments, a macerator toilet, and LED lighting throughout also contribute to making this vessel greener.
Designed by the award-winning yacht designer Anton du Toit of Du Toit Yacht Design, this eco-friendly and user-friendly boat was one of the main attractions at the Boatica event in Cape Town, South Africa, where it recently made its debut. This innovative catamaran was entirely designed and built in South Africa, but it will hit the waves as a charter vessel in Greece - a perfect spot for island hopping.
The smaller size of 30.5 feet (9.3 meters) has two main benefits. It provided all-round visibility, which makes it easier to handle in crowded marinas, and it fits into most mono-hull berths, which means that the owner doesn’t have to pay a premium rate for mooring.
The HopYacht 30 is also easy on the environment. Energy from the solar panels on top of the cabin is used by the battery-powered electric motors, in addition to wind propulsion. At full throttle, each motor runs for up to 2.4 hours. This increases to seven hours at cruising speed. Advanced wastewater and sewage treatments, a macerator toilet, and LED lighting throughout also contribute to making this vessel greener.
Designed by the award-winning yacht designer Anton du Toit of Du Toit Yacht Design, this eco-friendly and user-friendly boat was one of the main attractions at the Boatica event in Cape Town, South Africa, where it recently made its debut. This innovative catamaran was entirely designed and built in South Africa, but it will hit the waves as a charter vessel in Greece - a perfect spot for island hopping.