Jeff Bezos’ Luxurious Support Vessel YS 7512 Is Seen for the First Time

Any day is a good day to be billionaire Jeff Bezos, but October 8 was particularly so, if only because it brought confirmation that he is one step closer to taking delivery of his brand-new yachts. Yachts in the plural; that is not a typo.
On October 8, the nearly-completed shadow vessel YS 7512 was seen for the first time, launching at the shipyard in Vlissingen, the Netherlands, and photos show that it will live up to the reputation that precedes it. You can see them in the embed at the bottom of the page. YS 7512 might not be the most memorable name possible, but once completed, it will be the largest support vessel built by the prestigious shipyard Damen Yachting.
However, it’s the mothership it will accompany that turned it into a star when it was announced in 2019: YS 7512 will shadow Y721, or Project 721, the “super secretive” project by Oceanco believed to be under construction for billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Y721 will be the largest vessel built in the Netherlands once completed, and also the biggest sail-assisted yacht in the world – and among the most expensive, with a reported cost of $500 million.
YS 7512 will follow Y721 on its journeys around the world, carrying most of the crew and specialist staff. It has accommodation for up to 45 people but guest quarters for just four. It will also carry all of the toys and gear for a variety of uses for those traveling on the mothership. These include a D14 value helicopter, emergency relief support equipment, marine and diving gear, tenders, and watertoys, Boat International reports.
YS 7512 is a custom build based on an in-house design on a 75-meter (246-foot) platform. It will offer a generous interior volume of 1,900 GT, which allows it to act as a floating garage and crew quarters for the three-masted schooner it will trail.
Delivery for both the mothership Y721 and the support vessel YS 7512 is expected to take place later this year, but since both are private and highly customized projects, an exact date was never made public.
