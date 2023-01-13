Classic Greek Sailing Yacht With Glamorous History Sold for Pennies

No matter how much yacht building progresses, there will always be people who believe that wooden boats fitted with sails are the only way to go for real yachting connoisseurs. The hands-on experience of sailing onboard this type of vessel has nothing in common with today’s floating palaces, and is superior, in some folks’ opinion. Whether you agree with that or not, what’s certain is that old wooden sailing boats deserve a special kind of respect and admiration.

15 photos