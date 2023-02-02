AES 50 Yacht Concept Is a Stylish Explorer With Two Pools and Hydraulic Swim Platform

AES Yacht is a fully equipped Turkish shipyard specializing in both new construction and refit and maintenance services for yachts. With three hulls under construction and ten concepts in the pipeline, we can say that it is quite a prolific yard. The latest yacht concept they have unveiled is simply called AES 50 and is a 164-foot (50-meter) superyacht that effectively blends classic and modern features.
Featuring clean, elegant profile lines that make it look like a timeless classic and cutting-edge technology and design elements meant to make guests’ experience onboard as comfortable and immersive as possible, the new AES 50 concept superyacht can be best described as a true modern classic.
Fresh from the Turkish shipyard’s drawing boards, the new concept features a sleek displacement hull made of steel with a lightweight aluminum superstructure. Its exterior design, overseen by an in-house team, is characterized by a gray hull featuring distinctive elongated curves and two winged segments off the bridge deck designed to act as perfect vantage points for guests on board to enjoy magnificent views of the surrounding ocean.
Just a simple glance at the renderings is enough to realize the AES 50 has been envisioned with plenty of outdoor lounging spaces. It features a generous beach club aft, which includes a plunge pool with fixed and removable lounge seating flanking it. A hydraulic swim platform allows guests to also enjoy refreshing dips in the ocean.
From the beach club, a flight of stairs leads to the glass-fronted cockpit area, where the designers have placed an alfresco dining area with seating for ten, along with some lounging space. This space is connected to the interior through some sliding doors made of glass.
The designers also added a small Portuguese bridge area forward on the upper deck. In the recess of the foredeck, there is a tender garage that can house two jet skis and a tender to keep guests entertained.
With a beam of 29.5 feet (9 meters) and a draft of 8.2 feet (2.5 meters), the AES 50 concept has a gross tonnage under 500 GT. Accommodation on board is for as many as 12 guests across six cabins. No images of the inside spaces have been revealed, but we expect the interiors to be as stylish and elegant as the exterior.
As for propulsion, the AES 50 yacht would be powered by twin Caterpillar engines that would allow the vessel to reach a top speed of 14.5 knots (17 mph/27 kph), with a cruising speed of 11.5 knots (13 mph/21 kph).
At the moment, AES Yacht is working on three explorer yacht projects, including the 223-foot (68-meter) Ice 68, which should be completed later this year.
