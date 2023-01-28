All-New Sunseeker 75 Sport Yacht Mixes Raw Power With Sophisticated Elegance

Unveiled at the 2023 Düsseldorf International Boat Show, the new Sunseeker 75 Sport Yacht combines speed with luxurious elegance to deliver unique experiences at sea. The yacht boasts wide outdoor spaces that complement modern interiors. It also promises to reach speeds of 40 knots once it hits the water.
The 75-footer takes over the dynamic character of its predecessor, the 74 Sport Yacht, but it has a slightly more aggressive look. The new Sunseeker 75 Sport Yacht has a sleek profile with an angular hull and a superstructure that features glazed areas. It also has stainless steel air intake cowlings, which add to the overall imposing exterior.
The stern has a symmetric design with stairs on both port and starboard sides of the vessel that lead to a spacious bathing platform and a garage that can store a Williams 395 tender. From this area, guests can easily access the aft cockpit, which includes a U-shaped lounge with modular furniture. There is a rise-and-fall table and a removable seat that slides out to facilitate access to the side decks.
Passengers can also find a big sun pad aft with storage underneath. The cockpit retains the drop-away door that we’ve seen on the 74 Sport Yacht, creating an open space. The door and window disappear under the seating to connect the cockpit with the saloon, blurring the lines between the indoor and outdoor areas.
The flybridge is incredibly large for a 75-footer. There’s seating on the starboard side, as well as on the port side. It’s a great spot to relax and enjoy the panoramic views, especially when this area comes complete with a wet bar. People can also admire the turquoise waters from the foredeck since it has sun pads with tilting backrests, seating, and a table that can seat six.
The striking exterior elements were designed to match the sophisticated interiors. The yacht can accommodate up to eight guests and a crew of two on the lower deck. There are three cabins with en suites, as well as a fourth cabin with a Pullman bed available in place of the lower deck saloon. The interior is decorated with fine fabrics, exquisite woods, and rich lacquers.
These elements are paired with carbon fiber trims, sharp accents, and reflective surfaces to complete the look. Owners can customize the interior space to match their preferences. They can choose the layout and the materials used as well. Speaking of the owners, the yacht has a full-beam master cabin with plenty of storage space that includes a big wardrobe and a chaise longue.
People can socialize in the galley and dining area, which are fully equipped with all the necessities. In terms of performance, the new Sunseeker 75 Sport Yacht does not disappoint. The yacht can be equipped with twin 1,550-hp or 1,900-hp MAN V12 engines, with the latter option capable of taking the vessel across the water at a top speed of 40 knots (46 mph/ 74 kph).
